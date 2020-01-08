Get a look at what the 2020 Masters invitation looks like

There are few better ways to start the year than getting a Masters invitation in the mail. It's a Happy New Year to remember for players who get the invites either just prior to or just after the start of the new calendar.

CT Pan is one of the players who earned a Masters invitation based on winning his first PGA Tour event in 2020 at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. He received his Masters invitation in the mail, and he shared a picture of it on social media.

The Masters is the only major championship whose field is exclusively determined by invitation. Augusta National Golf Club puts on the tournament and determines at their discretion which players are invited to return.

While the Masters has set forth criteria to earn an invitation, they are not required by anyone to extend those invitations. They also can invite players outside of those set criteria at their will.

The 2020 Masters dates are April 9-12, which is spelled out in words on the Masters invitation that looks quite like the coolest wedding invitation you've ever seen. The invitation is sent by Fred Ridley, who is the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament.

Most of the 2020 Masters field has already been decided, with only PGA Tour winners between now and the Masters, as well players in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking the week prior to the tournament, yet to make out the rest of the 2020 Masters field.