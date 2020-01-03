Wilson Staff Model wedges are a collaboration of their pros’ needs and modern design

Club companies regularly turn to their professional staff for advice and feedback on their offerings throughout the bag. However, there's perhaps no club in the bag -- outside of the putter -- that's as personal as a wedge.

Every player sees wedge play differently. They have different gaps. They like different uses. There's a lot of personality in wedge play. So, Wilson Staff turned to the various personalities on their roster for their help in developing the new Staff Model wedges.

Geared toward players more comfortable with a wedge in hand, the Staff Model wedges are forged from 8620 Carbon steel for ideal feel. The heads feature machine-engraved scorelines and have a classic look.

The Staff Model wedges come stock with the True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips. There are wedges available in even-numbered lofts from 48-60 degrees for righties, with 52-, 56- and 60-degree options for lefties.

As part of the series, Wilson is also releasing a High-Toe version of the wedges. These wedges use a 431 stainless steel head and have a wider sole, which works in concert with the high toe to give more accomplished players flexibility to create different shots at different dynamic lofts.

The Staff Model High-Toe Wedges come in 56-, 60- and 64-degree options and also True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 steel shaft and a Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip.

The Wilson Staff Model wedges are $130 each and will be available Feb. 3.