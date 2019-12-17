2019 Australian PGA Championship betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2019 Australian PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the week at the RACV Royal Pines Resort in Gold Coast, Australia.
The betting favorites this week are defending champion Cameron Smith and Adam Scott, with the pair of Aussies the overwhelming favorites at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds.
Another Aussie, Jason Scrivener, comes in at 11-to-1 odds, coming off a decent European Tour season.
American Cameron Champ, a two-time PGA Tour winner who has been making the rounds in the Pacific part of the world of late, comes in at 12-to-1 as a long-hitting threat.
2019 Australian PGA Championship expert picks and bets
This is the final event of the year for the European Tour, breaking for the holidays and waiting until 2020 until their next event. This event is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia, with a share of European Tour players and Aussie nationals making up the field.
American-style players seem to do well on this course, which often feels like an American resort compared to what's seen in the Austrlian Open or in the Aussie sandbelt courses.
Win bets
Cameron Smith: Smith is the defending champion and has a history of closing out a year well. His Sunday singles win over Justin Thomas in the Presidents Cup could be a confidence booster.
Min Woo Lee: Min Woo is still figuring out his way up to that next level, but he has all the tools to be a special player.
Dimitrios Papadatos: Papadatos always seems to show out in the big Aussie events, though he seems to fancy the Aussie Open more. Had a letdown in Sydney, but he showed his game. Good long-shot pick.
2019 Australian PGA Championship betting odds
Odds to win outright
- Cameron Smith: +500
- Adam Scott: +500
- Jason Scrivener: +1100
- Cameron Champ: +1200
- Brad Kennedy: +1400
- Min Woo Lee: +1800
- Calum Hill: +1900
- Ryan Fox: +2200
- Lucas Herbert: +3100
- Wade Ormsby: +3400
- Andrew Dodt: +3400
- Rhein Gibson: +3400
- Johannes Veerman: +4000
- Stewart Cink: +4100
- Denzel Ieremia: +4100
- Blake Windred: +4100
- Matthew Millar: +4100
- Travis Smyth: +4700
- Jake McLeod: +4900
- Cameron Davis: +4900
- Alejandro Canizares: +5000
- Anthony Quayle: +5200
- Maverick Antcliff: +5200
- Mikumu Horikawa: +5200
- Jamie Arnold: +5200
- Marcus Fraser: +5200
- Matthew Griffin: +5200
- Greg Chalmers: +5200
- David Micheluzzi: +5200
- Hugo Leon: +6200
- Michael Sim: +6800
- Brett Rumford: +6800
- Dimitrios Papadatos: +7200
- James Marchesani: +7200
- Rod Pampling: +7700
- Jarryd Felton: +8300
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +8300
- Aaron Pike: +8300
- Clement Sordet: +9300
- Ben Eccles: +9300
- Bryce Easton: +9300
- Darren Beck: +10300
- Nick Cullen: +10300
- Yuan Yechun: +10300
- Deyen Lawson: +10300
- Romain Wattel: +10300
- John Senden: +10300
- David Bransdon: +10300
- Josh Geary: +10300
- Sami Valimaki: +10300
- Dylan Perry: +12800
- Terry Pilkadaris: +12800
- Jake Higginbottom: +12800
- Smylie Kaufman: +12800
- Harrison Endycott: +12800
- Sam Brazel: +12800
- David McKenzie: +12800
- Ross Mcgowan: +12800
- Zach Murray: +12800
- Nick Voke: +12800
- Marcus Armitage: +12800
- Tom Power-Horan: +12800
- Justin Warren: +12800
- Peter Lonard: +15500
- Andrew Martin: +15500
- Brady Watt: +15500
- Richard Green: +15500
- Brett Rankin: +15500
- Michael Hendry: +15500
- Aaron Cockerill: +15500
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez: +15500
- Blake Proverbs: +15500
- Jeongwoo Ham: +15500
- Blake Collyer: +15500
- Max McCardle: +16500
- James Anstiss: +18100
- Cameron John: +18100
- David Smail: +18100
- Daniel Gale: +20800
- Campbell Rawson: +20800
- Adam Bland: +20800
- Peter Fowler: +20800
- Stephen Allan: +20800
- Mark Brown: +20800
- Steven Jeffress: +20800
- Daniel Nisbet: +20800
- Toby Tree: +20800
- Ashley Hall: +20800
- Taylor MacDonald: +20800
- Damien Perrier: +20800
- Pedro Figueiredo: +20800
- Jordan Mullaney: +20800
- Peter Cooke: +20800
- Daniel Gavins: +20800
- Hyungseok Seo: +20800
- Michael Wright: +20800
- Nick Flanagan: +23200
- Daniel Hillier: +25600
- Cory Crawford: +25600
- Jason Norris: +25600
- Shae Wools-Cobb: +25600
- James Nitties: +25600
- Peter Wilson: +25600
- Matthew Stieger: +25600
- Scott Strange: +25600
- Minkyu Kim: +25600
- Ryan Chisnall: +25600
- Nathan Green: +25600
- Adam Burdett: +25600
- Chase Hanna: +25600
- Dave Coupland: +25600
- Daniel Young: +25600
- Gareth Paddison: +25600
- Christopher Wood: +25600
- Dale Whitnell: +25600
- Aron Zemmer: +25600
- Aaron Townsend: +25600
- Nick O Hern: +25600
- Kade McBride: +25600
- Janne Kaske: +25600
- Lincoln Tighe: +25600
- Robin Petersson: +30900
- Robert Allenby: +30900
- Brody Martin: +30900
- Rick Kulacz: +30900
- Damien Jordan: +30900
- David Howell: +30900
- Samuel Eaves: +30900
- Steven Bowditch: +30900
- Harry Bateman: +36300
- Braden Becker: +41700
- Jack Wilson: +41700
- Gary Stal: +41700
- Dale Brandt-Richards: +41700
- Chen Zihao: +41700
- Andrew Evans: +41700
- Peter O Malley: +41700
- Daniel Pearce: +41700
- Brad Burns: +41700
- Tim Stewart: +52600
- Simon Hawkes: +52600
- Jesper Sandborg: +52600
- Scott Laycock: +52600
- Fraser MacLachlan: +52600
- Andrew Campbell: +52600
- Callan OReilly: +52600
- Vernon Sexton-finck: +52600
- Troy Moses: +52600
- Gavin Fairfax: +52600
- Antonio Murdaca: +52600