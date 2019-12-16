2019 Australian PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2019 Australian PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at RACV Royal Pines Resort in Gold Coast, Australia.

The Australian PGA Championship field is headlined by Adam Scott, who is by far the highest-ranked player in the field.

Cameron Smith is the defending champion, and he recently fell out of the top 50 in the world. He defeated Justin Thomas is their Sunday singles match in the final day of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne.

This is an 121-player field for the final event after the Presidents Cup in Australia. The event is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse.

Historically, this tournament is one of the two biggest in Australia all year, following the Australian Open in terms of significance.

2019 Australian PGA Championship field

Andrew Dodt

Samuel Eaves

Ben Eccles

Harrison Endycott

Andrew Evans

Gavin Fairfax

Jarryd Felton

Nick Flanagan

Peter Fowler

Ryan Fox

Marcus Fraser

Daniel Gale

Rhein Gibson

Nathan Green

Richard Green

Matthew Griffin

Ashley Hall

Jeongwoo Ham

Simon Hawkes

Michael Hendry

Lucas Herbert

Jake Higginbottom

Daniel Hillier

Mikumu Horikawa

Denzel Ieremia

Matt Jager

Steven Jeffress

Cameron John

Damien Jordan

Smylie Kaufman

Brad Kennedy

Rick Kulacz

Scott Laycock

Peter Lonard

Michael Long

Taylor Macdonald

Fraser MacLachlan

James Marchesani

Andrew Martin

Brody Martin

Kade McBride

Max McCardle

David McKenzie

Jake McLeod

David Micheluzzi

Matthew Millar

Troy Moses

Jordan Mullaney

Antonio Murdaca

Zach Murray

Daniel Nisbet

James Nitties

Jason Norris

Nick O'Hern

Peter O'Malley

Callan O'Reilly

Gareth Paddison

Rod Pampling

Dimitrios Papadatos

Daniel Pearce

Dylan Perry

Aaron Pike

Terry Pilkadaris

Tom Power-Horan

Blake Proverbs

Anthony Quayle

Brett Rankin

Campbell Rawson

Brett Rumford

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

John Senden

Peter Senior

Heungseok Seo

Vernon Sexton-Finck

Michael Sim

David Smail

Cameron Smith

Travis Smyth

Tim Stewart

Matthew Stieger

Scott Strange

Lincoln Tighe

Aaron Townsend

Nick Voke

Justin Warren

Brady Watt

Jack Wilson

Peter Wilson

Blake Windred

Christopher Wood

Shae Wools-Cobb

Michael Wright

Yuan Yechun

Chen Zihao

Top 50 players in 2019 Australian PGA Championship field

The only top-50 player in the field is world No. 11 Adam Scott.