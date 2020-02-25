REVIEW: Callaway Mavrik Max driver

In the last few years, Callaway Golf has invested heavily in a new supercomputer specifically intended to use artificial intelligence to design drivers with increased forgiveness, better aerodynamic quality and enhanced player performance across the board.

That’s a lot of big words to say that they spent a lot of money so you would spend (and win) a lot of money, and given the results on Tour with Xander Schauffele (who used it in three wins at The Presidents Cup and to reach a playoff in Maui), the investment seems to have been a wise one for them. But is it for you?

Evaluation

NEW FEATURES: After testing over 15,000 face designs (that’s a lot), Callaway introduced three “Cyclone Aero-shaped” drivers -- the Mavrik, Sub Zero and the Max -- all using their new Flash Face SS20 architecture with a lighter but stronger FS2S titanium for a thinner face that doesn’t compromise on ball speed. They didn’t stop with the face “makeup” though, taking their beauty deep to build a new internal rib system intended to dull vibration and amplify the desired “feel” at impact.

DEFINING FEATURES: Building off of last year’s successful Epic Flash driver models, Callaway tweaked the aerodynamics of the club head, continued use of their Jailbreak technology -- with two internal bars between the sole and crown intended to generate higher ball speeds -- and added a feather-lite T2C triaxial carbon crown that raises both the moment of inertia (MOI) and general forgiveness.

STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES: Given the incredible technology of today, you can take any of the three models that “feels” best for you then customize it with grips, shafts and weights. The Max (my preferred model) is considered the most forgiving with interchangeable weights in the sole to balance out forgiveness with your ability to draw. I can’t draw, so I put all my weight on forgiveness.

COST AND VALUE: Retailing at $500, the Mavrik trio improves on everything in the Epic Flash. Great. But is it worth $500? If you played Pebble Beach every day, at $500 a pop, you’d spend $182,500 in one year. If you buy one Mavrik driver at $500, and use it for 365 rounds this year, it only costs you $500. In that scenario, it’s a steal.

If you bought an Epic Flash driver last year, it's hard to say you have to buy this one, too. Given how far Callaway’s driver technology has come in just the past two years, I’m banking on next year’s model being even better.

That said, if you don’t currently own a Callaway driver and/or have never really tried one out, get to your nearest golf shop and try these three models. See the results for yourself. Some 400-plus drives in, I can say I’ve never had a driver I loved the feel of so much. Having been fitted with the right shaft, right driver head and right grip, I’m ready to hit bombs like Phil Mickelson but right-handed -- and hopefully I’ll land in more fairways.