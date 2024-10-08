Here’s how the 2025 US Ryder Cup team will be decided

The PGA of America's Ryder Cup committee and US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley announced the selection criteria for the United States team ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup, to be played at Bethpage State Park's Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, next year from Sept. 26-28.

The top six eligible players on the points list, which will run through the 2025 BMW Championship, will earn an automatic spot on the team. Points started accruing in the 2024 major championships and The Players Championship.

In each of the four majors and The Players, a player earned 1 point per $1,000 earned if they made the cut for each major -- the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open -- or The Players.

In 2025, the points structure changes. For each standard PGA Tour event -- those outside of the majors and opposite-field events -- through the BMW Championship, players will earn 1 point per $1,000 earned if they made the cut. Players will not earn points for money earned in PGA Tour opposite-field (or additional) events.

"We play our Elevated events and majors carry so much weight, and I think that's important with how strong the fields are, you know, week-to-week, the pressure of playing in these big tournaments and majors, and that shows up on the points list," said Bradley in a news conference on Tuesday in New York.

In the 2025 major championships, players will earn 1.5 points per $1,000 earned if they made the cut for each major: the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open, The Open.

The top six eligible players from the US Ryder Cup points list on Aug. 17, 2025 will make the team.

From there, Bradley will have six captain’s picks to round out the American side of 12. Bradley will announced those in August following the 2025 Tour Championship.

All players must separately meet all eligibility requirements, including those six automatic qualifiers.