Caitlin Clark says she’s going to be playing a lot of golf in her WNBA offseason

Caitlin Clark saw her rookie WNBA season come to a close on Wednesday night, with the Indiana Fever losing to the Connecticut Sun to be swept out of their best-of-three opening-round playoff series.

The Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year entered the league after capping off an incredible collegiate career at the University of Iowa, leading the Hawkeyes to the national championship game against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. She's played a whole lot of basketball this year, and she's flourished into one of the best players in the WNBA.

Now, she can take a little break.

After the Fever lost in Connecticut on Wednesday, Clark and her teammates were asked what they would be doing in the offseason. For a number of WNBA players, that means going overseas to compete in European leagues. Clark, though, isn't planning on going overseas. She's planning on going to a lot of first tees.

Clark is a big golfer, and she's going to take some time to enjoy it while she still can.

“I’m gonna play some golf," Clark said. "That’s what I’m gonna do until it becomes too cold in Indiana. I’ll become a professional golfer.”

CC on her offseason plans, which the broadcast said doesn’t include going overseas: “I’m gonna play some golf. That’s what I’m gonna do until it becomes too cold in Indiana. I’ll become a professional golfer.” Aliyah chimes in: “Not too much, babe. Keep it to basketball.” pic.twitter.com/na5fuRqVPO — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) September 26, 2024

Clark has shown off her golf game inside the ropes at professional events in the past, playing in the pro-am for the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities in 2023. Clark played with then-US Ryder Cup captain and Iowa native Zach Johnson in the event at TPC Deere Run, with her five-person team finishing at 5 under par.

"It's different for me, this is a little out of my comfort zone," Clark said after the July 2023 outing. "Just tried to have fun with it, and obviously when you get to play with the Ryder Cup captain, not many people get that opportunity."

With the PGA Tour's next-level tour, the Korn Ferry Tour, coming to Indiana next week for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, there's probably a spot that can be made open for her at French Lick Resort.