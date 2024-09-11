Jon Rahm 2024 schedule: When will he play next?
CMC LIV Golf

Jon Rahm 2024 schedule: When will he play next?

September 11, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Jon Rahm's 2024 schedule kicks off in his first season with LIV Golf with a trip to Mexico to compete in the season-opening LIV Golf Mayakoba event. It's a venue he played in his PGA Tour career.

In preparation for the Masters, Rahm will also play LIV Golf events in Las Vegas, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and at Trump Doral in Florida.

We will then see Rahm play in the Masters as defending champion. He'll then play in LIV Golf events in Adelaide, Australia, and Singapore, followed by a return to the United States to play in the PGA Championship in Kentucky.

Ahead of the US Open, he'll play in a LIV Golf event in Houston at the former home of the Houston Open.

After the US Open at Pinehurst No. 2, he'll play LIV Golf events in Nashville and in his native Spain before competing in the British Open Championship.

Rahm will complete the LIV Golf season with the event in London, then at the Greenbrier before playing in the LIV Golf individual and team championship events. He may play in the Open de Espana if he maintains DP World Tour membership.

Jon Rahm expected 2024 schedule

Subject to change

DATE TOURNAMENT
Feb. 2-4 LIV Golf Mayakoba (Mexico)
Feb. 8-10 LIV Golf Las Vegas
March 1-3 LIV Golf Jeddah (Saudia Arabia)
March 8-10 LIV Golf Hong Kong
April 5-7 LIV Golf Miami
April 11-14 The Masters
April 26-28 LIV Golf Adelaide (Australia)
May 3-5 LIV Golf Singapore
May 16-19 PGA Championship
June 7-9 LIV Golf Houston
June 13-16 US Open
June 21-23 LIV Golf Nashville
July 12-14 LIV Golf Andalucia (Spain)
July 18-21 British Open Championship
July 26-28 LIV Golf London
Aug. 16-18 LIV Golf Greenbrier (West Virginia, USA)
Sept. 13-15 LIV Golf Chicago
Sept. 20-22 LIV Golf team championship (Dallas)
Sept. 26-29 Acciona Open de Espana (Spain)
Oct. 3-6 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Scotland)
Oct. 17-20 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters (Spain)

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.