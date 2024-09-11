DP World Tour tells Jon Rahm that he can't play until he pays up
CMC European Tour Featured

DP World Tour tells Jon Rahm that he can’t play until he pays up

September 11, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


Jon Rahm wants to be on the 2025 European Ryder Cup team, and he knows that he can't do that unless he remains a member of the DP World Tour -- it's a pre-requisite for getting on the squad.

Rahm said at this week's LIV Golf Chicago event that he intends to play three DP World Tour events in September and October with the goal of maintaining that membership.

However, Rahm also said that he might not be able to play in the tournaments, including the Spanish Open, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters.

Now, the DP World Tour has confirmed Rahm's suspicions: He won't be allowed to play unless he pays DP World Tour-levied fines he refuses to pay.

The DP World Tour fines its members when they compete in tournaments that its members are not authorized to play. Among those unauthorized tournaments are all LIV Golf events, with the DP World Tour levying a fine in upwards of £100,000 per unauthorized event against other LIV Golf players who have sought to maintain their DP World Tour membership. After Rahm completes his first LIV Golf season in two weeks, he would then owe seven figures sterling in fines. Some LIV Golf players negotiated with the league's owners to pay for those fines as part of a contractual agreement.

Rahm, though, said he has not intention of paying those fines.

"Whether they let me play or not is a different thing. I'm not a big fan of the fines," Rahm said Wednesday in the Chicago area. "I think I've been outspoken about that. I don't intend to pay the finds, and we keep trying to have a discussion with them about how we can make this happen."

There seems to be a stalemate on the issue, as the DP World Tour has said they will not allow Rahm to play unless he settles the fines owed. If Rahm is unable to complete in three DP World Tour events before the end of the season, he will be ineligible for membership and could not be picked for the 2025 European Ryder Cup team.

UPDATE, Sept. 12: Rahm has filed an administrative appeal of the fines, as afforded to DP World Tour members, which will allow him to compete without paying the fines while the case is being heard.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.