East Lake Golf Club: Scorecard and course breakdown for 2024 Tour Championship host

The 2024 Tour Championship is played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga..

The tournament's host course has been at the Atlanta course for some 20 years, and it has evolved into one of golf's best tests to conclude the PGA Tour season.

East Lake Golf Club now plays as a par-71 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 7,490 yards, making it one of the longer golf course on the PGA Tour. Four courses on the PGA Tour player under 7,000 yards, and two of them are for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

East Lake Golf Club scorecard breakdown

East Lake Golf Club has three par 5s, four par 3s and 11 par 4s, and the golf course finishes with an incredible par-5 finish, playing over 580 yards with a bisecting water hazard.

There's a similar length in three of the par 3s, with most playing well over 200 yards and with challenging approach shots.

The par 4s are the biggest test of the course, ranging in length, style and challenge.

East Lake Golf Club scorecard

HOLE YARDS PAR 1 510 4 2 205 3 3 415 4 4 465 4 5 450 4 6 525 5 7 495 4 8 390 4 9 260 3 OUT 3715 35 10 425 4 11 225 3 12 390 4 13 450 4 14 580 5 15 215 3 16 460 4 17 445 4 18 585 5 IN 3775 36 TOTAL 7490 71

East Lake Golf Club course breakdown

Now that we know the layout of the golf course, what else makes East Lake Golf Club a challenge?

The golf course has recently been renovated by architect Andrew Green, who has reshaped and changed a lot of the course, include fairway shapes, green sizes, bunkering and more.

Many trees have been removed, which improves conditioning but also has created some alternate routes to playing the golf course.

The 18th hole has become remarkably tougher off the tee and with the second shot, making for a tough finisher. But all of the greens are very firm after the renovation and a lack of time to settle the soil, so holding greens from all surfaces will be tougher.