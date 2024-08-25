Nelly Korda: Pictures, bio, swing, what's in the bag
CMC Golf Culture

August 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda is 26 years old and a global women's golf star, particularly on the back of an incredible winning streak in 2024 that saw her win a second-career major. Now she looks to take on the AIG Women's Open at St. Andrews.

Korda debuted on the LPGA Tour in 2017, and she was originally known as the younger sister to successful pro Jessica Korda. However, she quickly became her own person and learned to win on the circuit. She managed to improve her game, even as the wins didn't always follow. Then, in 2024, she won five-conseuctive starts to match an LPGA record.

She has become a huge favorite for learning to be herself and still be a face of a growing women's game.

Take a look at pictures of world No. 1 LPGA player Nelly Korda.

