A father and son journey to playing college golf

It’s difficult to explain the thoughts that go through your head as a father when you see your son standing on the practice range, being coached by a man who has won 14 NCAA Championships.

It was early and chilly this Saturday morning at Mission Inn Resort in Howey in the Hills, FL, during the first day of a College Golf Experience (CGX) Boys Exposure Camp. My son Brady and I were there to see how his skills stacked up against the other juniors and to go behind the scenes with college coaches. He was always a baseball player who dabbled in golf but started to take the game more seriously four years ago.

