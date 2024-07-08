2024 LIV Golf Andalucia field: LIV Golf players, rankings

The 2024 LIV Golf Andalucia field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Real Club Valderrama in Spain, from July 12-14, 2024.

The LIV Golf Andalucia field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Anthony Kim and more.

This is set to be a 54-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the 10th tournament of the 2024 LIV Golf League schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the latest tournament of the series, with 13 teams of four and two wild-card players in the field, including Anthony Kim. Last year, this was LIV Golf's most popular event by far. The LIV Golf schedule returns to the United States for an early summer run.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday. Hudson Swafford and Anthony Kim will play this LIV Golf season as a wild-card player, without a team affiliation. John Catlin is filling in for Charles Howell III on the Crushers.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, including a $20 million individual purse and a $5 million team purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 LIV Golf Andalucia field

PLAYER Abraham Ancer Richard Bland Dean Burmester Paul Casey John Catlin Bryson DeChambeau Sergio Garcia Talor Gooch Branden Grace Tyrrell Hatton Lucas Herbert Sam Horsfield Dustin Johnson Matt Jones Martin Kaymer Anthony Kim Brooks Koepka Jason Kokrak Jinichiro Kozuma Anirban Lahiri Danny Lee Marc Leishman Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Graeme McDowell Adrian Meronk Phil Mickelson Sebastian Munoz Kevin Na Joaquin Niemann Andy Ogletree Louis Oosthuizen Carlos Ortiz Mito Pereira Pat Perez Thomas Pieters Ian Poulter David Puig Jon Rahm Patrick Reed Kalle Samooja Charl Schwartzel Cameron Smith Brendan Steele Henrik Stenson Caleb Surratt Hudson Swafford Cameron Tringale Peter Uihlein Harold Varner Scott Vincent Kieran Vincent Bubba Watson Lee Westwood Matthew Wolff

Top 50 players in 2024 LIV Golf Andalucia field