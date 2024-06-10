2024 US Open alternate list: Who might get in the field

The 2024 US Open field of 156 players is made up of approximately 50 players who get into the tournament through sectional qualifying, which finished on June 3. As part of the sectional qualifying process, the USGA also identifies US Open alternates from each of the 13 sites.

The USGA will pull from the US Open alternate list to fill the field of 156 players, with the governing body allocating exempted spots for players who may get into the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking as of June 10, the week of the championship. The USGA left several spots open for that possibility, which will be filled by alternates if the players in the Memorial Tournament don't hop into the top 60.

One alternate from the Dallas, Texas, sectional and one from the Japan sectional were bumped into the field because of unexpectedly low field strength at the England sectional.

So far, Cody Gribble and Jared Wolfe and Chan Kim, the first alternate from Japan, have gotten into the field.

Harris English, Bernd Wiesberger and Joel Dahmen got in when fewer than six players jumpes into the top 60 in the OWGR after the RBC Canadian Open.

Then there are all the players that could potentially withdraw the week of the US Open with injury or other problems.

The USGA doesn't produce a US Open alternate list with a specific priority order in mind. They keep that a secret and contact alternates at their discretion as spots become available. However, here's the full list of 2024 US Open alternates from the sectional sites.

2024 US Open alternates