2024 Soudal Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
CMC European Tour Featured

May 26, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Nacho Elvira
The 2024 Soudal Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Elvira, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium.

Elvira won on the DP World Tour for the second time in his career, earning a one-shot win over Thomas Pieters, Romain Langasque and Niklas Norgaard on 18-under 266 on one of the tighter courses on tour.

Joe Dean and Matthew Jordan finished in a tie for fifth place, two shots out of the lead.

Elvira won the €356,293.78 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Soudal Open recap notes

Elvira earned 18.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 76 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 21st completed event of the season.

Elvira earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024. He also earned a spot in the PGA Championship through the DP World Tour points standings.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the European Open.

2024 Soudal Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Nacho Elvira -18 64 64 67 71 266 €393,133.92
T2 Romain Langasque -17 64 67 68 68 267 €171,899.74
T2 Niklas Norgaard -17 64 68 67 68 267 €171,899.74
T2 Thomas Pieters -17 67 66 68 66 267 €171,899.74
T5 Joe Dean -16 68 65 66 69 268 €89,495.78
T5 Matthew Jordan -16 64 70 69 65 268 €89,495.78
T7 Laurie Canter -15 69 67 66 67 269 €59,663.85
T7 Sebastian Garcia -15 70 64 67 68 269 €59,663.85
T7 Sam Jones -15 62 70 70 67 269 €59,663.85
T10 Sam Bairstow -14 74 65 63 68 270 €42,859.31
T10 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -14 69 65 68 68 270 €42,859.31
T10 Paul Waring -14 68 66 68 68 270 €42,859.31
T13 Jamie Donaldson -13 69 69 70 63 271 €34,087.02
T13 Ross Fisher -13 66 63 70 72 271 €34,087.02
T13 Matteo Manassero -13 68 68 67 68 271 €34,087.02
T13 Richard Mansell -13 67 68 67 69 271 €34,087.02
T13 Adrien Saddier -13 68 69 67 67 271 €34,087.02
T18 Todd Clements -12 68 69 68 67 272 €28,270.95
T18 Alex Fitzpatrick -12 66 68 70 68 272 €28,270.95
T18 Calum Hill -12 70 68 65 69 272 €28,270.95
T18 Andrew Wilson -12 64 68 68 72 272 €28,270.95
T22 Aaron Cockerill -11 66 66 70 71 273 €25,784.96
T22 Angel Hidalgo -11 67 68 69 69 273 €25,784.96
T24 Matthew Baldwin -10 66 67 72 69 274 €21,622.37
T24 Luke Donald -10 68 69 65 72 274 €21,622.37
T24 Pedro Figueiredo -10 67 70 68 69 274 €21,622.37
T24 Sebastian Friedrichsen -10 68 68 69 69 274 €21,622.37
T24 Jeong Weon Ko -10 68 70 68 68 274 €21,622.37
T24 Guido Migliozzi -10 70 66 66 72 274 €21,622.37
T24 Lukas Nemecz -10 70 65 69 70 274 €21,622.37
T24 Andrea Pavan -10 69 69 70 66 274 €21,622.37
T24 Maximilian Rottluff -10 69 68 68 69 274 €21,622.37
T24 Bernd Wiesberger -10 69 68 71 66 274 €21,622.37
T34 Maximilian Kieffer -9 70 69 67 69 275 €16,055.72
T34 Frederic Lacroix -9 68 66 71 70 275 €16,055.72
T34 Pablo Larrazábal -9 70 67 66 72 275 €16,055.72
T34 James Morrison -9 67 71 67 70 275 €16,055.72
T34 Adrian Otaegui -9 68 68 69 70 275 €16,055.72
T34 Connor Syme -9 65 71 68 71 275 €16,055.72
T34 Santiago Tarrio -9 74 64 68 69 275 €16,055.72
T41 Edoardo Molinari -8 70 67 72 67 276 €12,719.04
T41 James Nicholas -8 67 70 67 72 276 €12,719.04
T41 Lauri Ruuska -8 71 65 72 68 276 €12,719.04
T41 Jayden Schaper -8 68 71 70 67 276 €12,719.04
T41 Shubhankar Sharma -8 69 67 72 68 276 €12,719.04
T41 Tom Vaillant -8 68 67 71 70 276 €12,719.04
T41 Johannes Veerman -8 68 71 71 66 276 €12,719.04
T48 Rafa Cabrera Bello -7 71 68 71 67 277 €9,096.04
T48 Filippo Celli -7 70 68 69 70 277 €9,096.04
T48 Ugo Coussaud -7 68 71 68 70 277 €9,096.04
T48 Manuel Elvira -7 69 68 72 68 277 €9,096.04
T48 Francesco Laporta -7 68 71 69 69 277 €9,096.04
T48 Thriston Lawrence -7 67 72 71 67 277 €9,096.04
T48 Zander Lombard -7 69 69 70 69 277 €9,096.04
T48 Richie Ramsay -7 68 70 72 67 277 €9,096.04
T48 Jason Scrivener -7 72 66 69 70 277 €9,096.04
T57 Nick Bachem -6 68 70 70 70 278 €6,590.77
T57 Darren Fichardt -6 72 66 72 68 278 €6,590.77
T57 Jordan Gumberg -6 70 67 72 69 278 €6,590.77
T57 David Micheluzzi -6 69 69 68 72 278 €6,590.77
T57 Benjamin Rusch -6 67 69 67 75 278 €6,590.77
T57 Brandon Stone -6 73 65 74 66 278 €6,590.77
T57 Gunner Wiebe -6 72 63 71 72 278 €6,590.77
T57 Jeff Winther -6 67 70 70 71 278 €6,590.77
T65 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -5 66 69 71 73 279 €5,434.50
T65 Fabrizio Zanotti -5 72 67 70 70 279 €5,434.50
T67 Jaco Prinsloo -4 68 71 71 70 280 €4,971.99
T67 Conor Purcell -4 67 72 71 70 280 €4,971.99
T69 Eddie Pepperell -3 71 67 71 72 281 €4,509.48
T69 Marcel Schneider -3 69 70 71 71 281 €4,509.48
71 Jordan Smith -2 69 70 69 74 282 €3,468.83
T72 Jonas Blixt -1 66 70 76 71 283 €3,464.33
T72 Louis De Jager -1 67 69 74 73 283 €3,464.33
74 Nathan Cossement (a) 1 71 68 71 75 285 €0
T75 Stephen Gallacher 5 69 70 76 74 289 €3,458.33
T75 Justin Harding 5 72 67 75 75 289 €3,458.33

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

