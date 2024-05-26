2024 Soudal Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Soudal Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Elvira, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium.

Elvira won on the DP World Tour for the second time in his career, earning a one-shot win over Thomas Pieters, Romain Langasque and Niklas Norgaard on 18-under 266 on one of the tighter courses on tour.

Joe Dean and Matthew Jordan finished in a tie for fifth place, two shots out of the lead.

Elvira won the €356,293.78 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Soudal Open recap notes

Elvira earned 18.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 76 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 21st completed event of the season.

Elvira earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024. He also earned a spot in the PGA Championship through the DP World Tour points standings.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the European Open.

2024 Soudal Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details