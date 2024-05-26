2024 Soudal Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Soudal Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Elvira, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium.
Elvira won on the DP World Tour for the second time in his career, earning a one-shot win over Thomas Pieters, Romain Langasque and Niklas Norgaard on 18-under 266 on one of the tighter courses on tour.
Joe Dean and Matthew Jordan finished in a tie for fifth place, two shots out of the lead.
Elvira won the €356,293.78 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.
Soudal Open recap notes
Elvira earned 18.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 76 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 21st completed event of the season.
Elvira earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024. He also earned a spot in the PGA Championship through the DP World Tour points standings.
The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the European Open.
2024 Soudal Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nacho Elvira
|-18
|64
|64
|67
|71
|266
|€393,133.92
|T2
|Romain Langasque
|-17
|64
|67
|68
|68
|267
|€171,899.74
|T2
|Niklas Norgaard
|-17
|64
|68
|67
|68
|267
|€171,899.74
|T2
|Thomas Pieters
|-17
|67
|66
|68
|66
|267
|€171,899.74
|T5
|Joe Dean
|-16
|68
|65
|66
|69
|268
|€89,495.78
|T5
|Matthew Jordan
|-16
|64
|70
|69
|65
|268
|€89,495.78
|T7
|Laurie Canter
|-15
|69
|67
|66
|67
|269
|€59,663.85
|T7
|Sebastian Garcia
|-15
|70
|64
|67
|68
|269
|€59,663.85
|
|T7
|Sam Jones
|-15
|62
|70
|70
|67
|269
|€59,663.85
|T10
|Sam Bairstow
|-14
|74
|65
|63
|68
|270
|€42,859.31
|T10
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|-14
|69
|65
|68
|68
|270
|€42,859.31
|T10
|Paul Waring
|-14
|68
|66
|68
|68
|270
|€42,859.31
|T13
|Jamie Donaldson
|-13
|69
|69
|70
|63
|271
|€34,087.02
|T13
|Ross Fisher
|-13
|66
|63
|70
|72
|271
|€34,087.02
|T13
|Matteo Manassero
|-13
|68
|68
|67
|68
|271
|€34,087.02
|T13
|Richard Mansell
|-13
|67
|68
|67
|69
|271
|€34,087.02
|
|T13
|Adrien Saddier
|-13
|68
|69
|67
|67
|271
|€34,087.02
|T18
|Todd Clements
|-12
|68
|69
|68
|67
|272
|€28,270.95
|T18
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-12
|66
|68
|70
|68
|272
|€28,270.95
|T18
|Calum Hill
|-12
|70
|68
|65
|69
|272
|€28,270.95
|T18
|Andrew Wilson
|-12
|64
|68
|68
|72
|272
|€28,270.95
|T22
|Aaron Cockerill
|-11
|66
|66
|70
|71
|273
|€25,784.96
|T22
|Angel Hidalgo
|-11
|67
|68
|69
|69
|273
|€25,784.96
|T24
|Matthew Baldwin
|-10
|66
|67
|72
|69
|274
|€21,622.37
|T24
|Luke Donald
|-10
|68
|69
|65
|72
|274
|€21,622.37
|T24
|Pedro Figueiredo
|-10
|67
|70
|68
|69
|274
|€21,622.37
|T24
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|-10
|68
|68
|69
|69
|274
|€21,622.37
|T24
|Jeong Weon Ko
|-10
|68
|70
|68
|68
|274
|€21,622.37
|T24
|Guido Migliozzi
|-10
|70
|66
|66
|72
|274
|€21,622.37
|T24
|Lukas Nemecz
|-10
|70
|65
|69
|70
|274
|€21,622.37
|T24
|Andrea Pavan
|-10
|69
|69
|70
|66
|274
|€21,622.37
|T24
|Maximilian Rottluff
|-10
|69
|68
|68
|69
|274
|€21,622.37
|T24
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-10
|69
|68
|71
|66
|274
|€21,622.37
|T34
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-9
|70
|69
|67
|69
|275
|€16,055.72
|T34
|Frederic Lacroix
|-9
|68
|66
|71
|70
|275
|€16,055.72
|T34
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-9
|70
|67
|66
|72
|275
|€16,055.72
|T34
|James Morrison
|-9
|67
|71
|67
|70
|275
|€16,055.72
|T34
|Adrian Otaegui
|-9
|68
|68
|69
|70
|275
|€16,055.72
|T34
|Connor Syme
|-9
|65
|71
|68
|71
|275
|€16,055.72
|T34
|Santiago Tarrio
|-9
|74
|64
|68
|69
|275
|€16,055.72
|T41
|Edoardo Molinari
|-8
|70
|67
|72
|67
|276
|€12,719.04
|T41
|James Nicholas
|-8
|67
|70
|67
|72
|276
|€12,719.04
|T41
|Lauri Ruuska
|-8
|71
|65
|72
|68
|276
|€12,719.04
|T41
|Jayden Schaper
|-8
|68
|71
|70
|67
|276
|€12,719.04
|T41
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-8
|69
|67
|72
|68
|276
|€12,719.04
|T41
|Tom Vaillant
|-8
|68
|67
|71
|70
|276
|€12,719.04
|T41
|Johannes Veerman
|-8
|68
|71
|71
|66
|276
|€12,719.04
|T48
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-7
|71
|68
|71
|67
|277
|€9,096.04
|T48
|Filippo Celli
|-7
|70
|68
|69
|70
|277
|€9,096.04
|T48
|Ugo Coussaud
|-7
|68
|71
|68
|70
|277
|€9,096.04
|T48
|Manuel Elvira
|-7
|69
|68
|72
|68
|277
|€9,096.04
|T48
|Francesco Laporta
|-7
|68
|71
|69
|69
|277
|€9,096.04
|T48
|Thriston Lawrence
|-7
|67
|72
|71
|67
|277
|€9,096.04
|T48
|Zander Lombard
|-7
|69
|69
|70
|69
|277
|€9,096.04
|T48
|Richie Ramsay
|-7
|68
|70
|72
|67
|277
|€9,096.04
|T48
|Jason Scrivener
|-7
|72
|66
|69
|70
|277
|€9,096.04
|T57
|Nick Bachem
|-6
|68
|70
|70
|70
|278
|€6,590.77
|T57
|Darren Fichardt
|-6
|72
|66
|72
|68
|278
|€6,590.77
|T57
|Jordan Gumberg
|-6
|70
|67
|72
|69
|278
|€6,590.77
|T57
|David Micheluzzi
|-6
|69
|69
|68
|72
|278
|€6,590.77
|T57
|Benjamin Rusch
|-6
|67
|69
|67
|75
|278
|€6,590.77
|T57
|Brandon Stone
|-6
|73
|65
|74
|66
|278
|€6,590.77
|T57
|Gunner Wiebe
|-6
|72
|63
|71
|72
|278
|€6,590.77
|T57
|Jeff Winther
|-6
|67
|70
|70
|71
|278
|€6,590.77
|T65
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|-5
|66
|69
|71
|73
|279
|€5,434.50
|T65
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-5
|72
|67
|70
|70
|279
|€5,434.50
|T67
|Jaco Prinsloo
|-4
|68
|71
|71
|70
|280
|€4,971.99
|T67
|Conor Purcell
|-4
|67
|72
|71
|70
|280
|€4,971.99
|T69
|Eddie Pepperell
|-3
|71
|67
|71
|72
|281
|€4,509.48
|T69
|Marcel Schneider
|-3
|69
|70
|71
|71
|281
|€4,509.48
|71
|Jordan Smith
|-2
|69
|70
|69
|74
|282
|€3,468.83
|T72
|Jonas Blixt
|-1
|66
|70
|76
|71
|283
|€3,464.33
|T72
|Louis De Jager
|-1
|67
|69
|74
|73
|283
|€3,464.33
|74
|Nathan Cossement (a)
|1
|71
|68
|71
|75
|285
|€0
|T75
|Stephen Gallacher
|5
|69
|70
|76
|74
|289
|€3,458.33
|T75
|Justin Harding
|5
|72
|67
|75
|75
|289
|€3,458.33