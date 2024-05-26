2024 Jabra Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard
CMC Ladies European Tour

2024 Jabra Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard

May 26, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Morgane Metraux
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Jabra Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Morgane Metraux, who took home the victory at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Metraux won the three-round tournament with a convincing three-shot victory on 10-under 203. Metraux pulled well ahead of the field with a second-round 64, and then a closing 72 was good enough to seal the win.

Chiara Tamburlini, already a winner this season, and Agathe Sauzon finished as joint runners-up.

Metraux won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.

Jabra Ladies Open recap notes

This was the 11th event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

This event is the second in a run of Ladies European Tour events in continental Europe, as the golf season has hit the continent.

The 36-hole cut was made on 5-over 147 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Dormy Open Helsingborg next week.

2024 Jabra Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Morgane Metraux -10 67 64 72 203 €45,000
T2 Chiara Tamburlini -7 69 70 67 206 €22,500
T2 Agathe Sauzon -7 66 71 69 206 €22,500
4 Lauren Walsh -4 69 70 70 209 €13,500
T5 Klara Davidson Spilkova -3 73 70 67 210 €9,500
T5 Momoka Kobori -3 72 71 67 210 €9,500
T5 Aline Krauter -3 71 69 70 210 €9,500
T8 Johanna Gustavsson -2 68 71 72 211 €7,350
T8 Moa Folke -2 70 69 72 211 €7,350
T10 Laura Fuenfstueck -1 70 72 70 212 €6,750
T10 Alexandra Swayne -1 69 78 65 212 €6,750
T12 Luna Sobron Galmes E 73 72 68 213 €5,625
T12 Maha Haddioui E 72 71 70 213 €5,625
T12 Perrine Delacour E 72 70 71 213 €5,625
T12 Stacy Lee Bregman E 75 71 67 213 €5,625
T12 Nastasia Nadaud E 68 73 72 213 €5,625
T12 Ana Belac E 68 72 73 213 €5,625
T18 Annabel Dimmock 1 71 75 68 214 €4,875
T18 Gabriella Cowley 1 71 71 72 214 €4,875
T20 Diksha Dagar 2 72 72 71 215 €4,500
T20 Tiffany Chan 2 70 72 73 215 €4,500
T20 Charlotte Liautier 2 75 71 69 215 €4,500
T23 Ayako Uehara 3 71 73 72 216 €3,975
T23 Linnea Johansson 3 74 71 71 216 €3,975
T23 Trichat Cheenglab 3 71 73 72 216 €3,975
T23 Jana Melichova 3 67 72 77 216 €3,975
T27 Kirsten Rudgeley 4 72 72 73 217 €3,375
T27 Camille Chevalier 4 71 73 73 217 €3,375
T27 Aunchisa Utama 4 74 71 72 217 €3,375
T27 Annabell Fuller 4 71 73 73 217 €3,375
T27 Sara Brentcheneff (a) 4 75 72 70 217 €0
T32 Carmen Alonso 5 73 71 74 218 €2,687
T32 Emma Spitz 5 71 74 73 218 €2,687
T32 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 5 78 68 72 218 €2,687
T32 Constance Fouillet (a) 5 72 74 72 218 €0
T32 Sara Kouskova 5 73 73 72 218 €2,687
T32 Celine Herbin 5 68 73 77 218 €2,687
T32 Ines Laklalech 5 66 75 77 218 €2,687
T32 Alessandra Fanali 5 76 71 71 218 €2,687
T40 Kim Metraux 6 70 74 75 219 €2,175
T40 Sofie Kibsgaard 6 74 70 75 219 €2,175
T40 Sanna Nuutinen 6 69 77 73 219 €2,175
T40 Liz Young 6 73 74 72 219 €2,175
T44 Marta Martin 7 74 71 75 220 €1,788
T44 Linda Wessberg 7 73 71 76 220 €1,788
T44 Linda Osala 7 69 76 75 220 €1,788
T44 Hannah Screen 7 74 73 73 220 €1,788
T44 Rosie Davies 7 71 76 73 220 €1,788
T49 Caroline Hedwall 8 73 72 76 221 €1,500
T49 Maria Hernandez 8 73 72 76 221 €1,500
T49 Marta Sanz Barrio 8 72 74 75 221 €1,500
T49 Karoline Lund 8 73 73 75 221 €1,500
53 Mireia Prat 9 72 75 75 222 €1,350
T54 Ursula Wikstrom 10 71 74 78 223 €1,200
T54 Lisa Pettersson 10 72 72 79 223 €1,200
T54 Emie Peronnin 10 73 74 76 223 €1,200
T54 Shannon Tan 10 72 75 76 223 €1,200
T58 Anne Van Dam 11 71 73 80 224 €975
T58 Anne-Lise Caudal 11 75 72 77 224 €975
T58 Nuria Iturrioz 11 78 69 77 224 €975
T58 Lauren Taylor 11 73 74 77 224 €975
62 Tiffany Arafi 14 76 70 81 227 €900

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.