2024 Jabra Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and Ladies European Tour leaderboard

The 2024 Jabra Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Morgane Metraux, who took home the victory at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.
Metraux won the three-round tournament with a convincing three-shot victory on 10-under 203. Metraux pulled well ahead of the field with a second-round 64, and then a closing 72 was good enough to seal the win.
Chiara Tamburlini, already a winner this season, and Agathe Sauzon finished as joint runners-up.
Metraux won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.
Jabra Ladies Open recap notes
This was the 11th event on the 2024 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.
This event is the second in a run of Ladies European Tour events in continental Europe, as the golf season has hit the continent.
The 36-hole cut was made on 5-over 147 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.
The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Dormy Open Helsingborg next week.
2024 Jabra Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Morgane Metraux
|-10
|67
|64
|72
|203
|€45,000
|T2
|Chiara Tamburlini
|-7
|69
|70
|67
|206
|€22,500
|T2
|Agathe Sauzon
|-7
|66
|71
|69
|206
|€22,500
|4
|Lauren Walsh
|-4
|69
|70
|70
|209
|€13,500
|T5
|Klara Davidson Spilkova
|-3
|73
|70
|67
|210
|€9,500
|T5
|Momoka Kobori
|-3
|72
|71
|67
|210
|€9,500
|T5
|Aline Krauter
|-3
|71
|69
|70
|210
|€9,500
|T8
|Johanna Gustavsson
|-2
|68
|71
|72
|211
|€7,350
|
|T8
|Moa Folke
|-2
|70
|69
|72
|211
|€7,350
|T10
|Laura Fuenfstueck
|-1
|70
|72
|70
|212
|€6,750
|T10
|Alexandra Swayne
|-1
|69
|78
|65
|212
|€6,750
|T12
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|E
|73
|72
|68
|213
|€5,625
|T12
|Maha Haddioui
|E
|72
|71
|70
|213
|€5,625
|T12
|Perrine Delacour
|E
|72
|70
|71
|213
|€5,625
|T12
|Stacy Lee Bregman
|E
|75
|71
|67
|213
|€5,625
|T12
|Nastasia Nadaud
|E
|68
|73
|72
|213
|€5,625
|
|T12
|Ana Belac
|E
|68
|72
|73
|213
|€5,625
|T18
|Annabel Dimmock
|1
|71
|75
|68
|214
|€4,875
|T18
|Gabriella Cowley
|1
|71
|71
|72
|214
|€4,875
|T20
|Diksha Dagar
|2
|72
|72
|71
|215
|€4,500
|T20
|Tiffany Chan
|2
|70
|72
|73
|215
|€4,500
|T20
|Charlotte Liautier
|2
|75
|71
|69
|215
|€4,500
|T23
|Ayako Uehara
|3
|71
|73
|72
|216
|€3,975
|T23
|Linnea Johansson
|3
|74
|71
|71
|216
|€3,975
|T23
|Trichat Cheenglab
|3
|71
|73
|72
|216
|€3,975
|T23
|Jana Melichova
|3
|67
|72
|77
|216
|€3,975
|T27
|Kirsten Rudgeley
|4
|72
|72
|73
|217
|€3,375
|T27
|Camille Chevalier
|4
|71
|73
|73
|217
|€3,375
|T27
|Aunchisa Utama
|4
|74
|71
|72
|217
|€3,375
|T27
|Annabell Fuller
|4
|71
|73
|73
|217
|€3,375
|T27
|Sara Brentcheneff (a)
|4
|75
|72
|70
|217
|€0
|T32
|Carmen Alonso
|5
|73
|71
|74
|218
|€2,687
|T32
|Emma Spitz
|5
|71
|74
|73
|218
|€2,687
|T32
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|5
|78
|68
|72
|218
|€2,687
|T32
|Constance Fouillet (a)
|5
|72
|74
|72
|218
|€0
|T32
|Sara Kouskova
|5
|73
|73
|72
|218
|€2,687
|T32
|Celine Herbin
|5
|68
|73
|77
|218
|€2,687
|T32
|Ines Laklalech
|5
|66
|75
|77
|218
|€2,687
|T32
|Alessandra Fanali
|5
|76
|71
|71
|218
|€2,687
|T40
|Kim Metraux
|6
|70
|74
|75
|219
|€2,175
|T40
|Sofie Kibsgaard
|6
|74
|70
|75
|219
|€2,175
|T40
|Sanna Nuutinen
|6
|69
|77
|73
|219
|€2,175
|T40
|Liz Young
|6
|73
|74
|72
|219
|€2,175
|T44
|Marta Martin
|7
|74
|71
|75
|220
|€1,788
|T44
|Linda Wessberg
|7
|73
|71
|76
|220
|€1,788
|T44
|Linda Osala
|7
|69
|76
|75
|220
|€1,788
|T44
|Hannah Screen
|7
|74
|73
|73
|220
|€1,788
|T44
|Rosie Davies
|7
|71
|76
|73
|220
|€1,788
|T49
|Caroline Hedwall
|8
|73
|72
|76
|221
|€1,500
|T49
|Maria Hernandez
|8
|73
|72
|76
|221
|€1,500
|T49
|Marta Sanz Barrio
|8
|72
|74
|75
|221
|€1,500
|T49
|Karoline Lund
|8
|73
|73
|75
|221
|€1,500
|53
|Mireia Prat
|9
|72
|75
|75
|222
|€1,350
|T54
|Ursula Wikstrom
|10
|71
|74
|78
|223
|€1,200
|T54
|Lisa Pettersson
|10
|72
|72
|79
|223
|€1,200
|T54
|Emie Peronnin
|10
|73
|74
|76
|223
|€1,200
|T54
|Shannon Tan
|10
|72
|75
|76
|223
|€1,200
|T58
|Anne Van Dam
|11
|71
|73
|80
|224
|€975
|T58
|Anne-Lise Caudal
|11
|75
|72
|77
|224
|€975
|T58
|Nuria Iturrioz
|11
|78
|69
|77
|224
|€975
|T58
|Lauren Taylor
|11
|73
|74
|77
|224
|€975
|62
|Tiffany Arafi
|14
|76
|70
|81
|227
|€900