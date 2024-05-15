Jon Rahm says he ‘wants to support’ the PGA Tour, remains a member after joining LIV Golf

Jon Rahm may have signed a nine-figure deal to play for LIV Golf, but the two-time major winner insists that he's still hopeful to play again soon on the PGA Tour.

Speaking ahead of the PGA Championship in Kentucky, Rahm emphasized several times that he is remains a member of the PGA Tour despite playing on the LIV Golf League.

"See you guys keep saying 'the other side' but I'm still a PGA Tour member, whether suspended or not," Rahm said. "I still want to support the PGA Tour. And I think that's an important distinction to make. I don't feel like I'm on the other side. I'm just not playing there. That's at least personally."

Since joining LIV Golf in December 2023, Rahm has repeatedly lamented that he is no longer able under PGA Tour rules to defend titles he won or play in some of his favorite events on the schedule. In a way, Rahm has wanted the best of both worlds: taking the money to play LIV Golf on a limited schedule and then being able to cherry-pick and play the PGA Tour events of his choosing -- even though PGA Tour players aren't afforded a similar luxury going the other way. Rahm again somewhat lamented his reality at Valhalla.

"So even though I'm playing full-time on LIV Golf, like I've said many times, had I been allowed, I would have played some events earlier in the year, and if allowed in the future and not conflicting with my schedule, I would play in the future," he said.

Rahm is hopeful for a deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Rahm isn't aware if there is any genuine progress toward that deal.

"I'm going to say what I've said all along: I hope we reach a resolution and a resolution that's beneficial for everyone," he said. "But I couldn't really tell you much about what's happening."

However, the Spaniard does seem to endorse some version of an elite, global tour, as suggested by Rory McIlroy.

"We've heard Rory mention that world tour are the best players in the world playing together. Yeah, I would agree I would love to be able to see that," he said. "Like I've said many times, we have the opportunity to put golf on a different level of the map and make it more global than ever, and I fully support that idea."

Rahm was adamant that any deal needs to be the "right" deal, though he also acknowledged that such a deal may seem different to each stakeholder and, frankly, may not be possible.

"Since I don't know what's going on behind closed doors I really can't tell you, but I think they should take their time to make this work properly," he said. "I don't know if that takes one, two, three, five, six years. I don't know what that might be like. But I don't feel like I'm on any rush to make something happen today, right.

"I think we have a position to set up golf in a very positive way for decades to come, and you need the people that do this for a living that are far smarter than I am to get together to come together to be able to make it work."