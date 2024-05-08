2024 Regions Tradition purse, winner's share, PGA Tour Champions prize money payout
Champions Tour CMC

2024 Regions Tradition purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour Champions prize money payout

May 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Regions Tradition purse is set for $2.6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $390,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Regions Tradition field is headed by Steve Stricker, Steve Alker, Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez, David Toms and more.

It's the 10th event on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with 78 players taking on the Alabama host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

The Regions Tradition will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2024.

At the season of the season in 2024, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2024 Regions Tradition purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $390,000
2 $228,800
3 $187,200
4 $156,000
5 $124,800
6 $104,000
7 $93,600
8 $83,200
9 $72,800
10 $67,600
11 $62,400
12 $57,200
13 $52,000
14 $49,400
15 $46,800
16 $44,200
17 $41,600
18 $39,000
19 $36,660
20 $34,320
21 $32,240
22 $30,160
23 $28,600
24 $27,300
25 $26,000
26 $24,700
27 $23,660
28 $22,620
29 $21,580
30 $20,540
31 $19,500
32 $18,720
33 $17,940
34 $17,160
35 $16,380
36 $15,600
37 $14,820
38 $14,300
39 $13,780
40 $13,260
41 $12,740
42 $12,220
43 $11,700
44 $11,180
45 $10,660
46 $10,140
47 $9,620
48 $9,100
49 $8,580
50 $8,060
51 $7,540
52 $7,020
53 $6,500
54 $6,240
55 $5,980
56 $5,720
57 $5,460
58 $5,200
59 $4,940
60 $4,680
61 $4,420
62 $4,160
63 $3,900
64 $3,640
65 $3,380
66 $3,120
67 $2,860
68 $2,600
69 $2,444
70 $2,288
71 $2,132
72 $1,976
73 $1,820
74 $1,716
75 $1,612
76 $1,508
77 $1,404
78 $1,300

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.