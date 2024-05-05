2024 Volvo China Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Volvo China Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Otaegui, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen, China.

Otaegui won on the DP World Tour for the fifth time after winning the 54-hole event by three shots on 18-under 198. The event was shortened to 54 holes with interrupting weather.

Guido Migliozzi finished in solo second on the week, after Otaegui overcame a five-shot final-round deficit to win.

Sebastian Söderberg, Paul Waring and Joel Girrbach finished in a tie for third place, a shot behind Migliozzi.

Otaegui won the €356,293.78 winner's share of the $2,250,000 purse.

Volvo China Open recap notes

Otaegui earned 14.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 68 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 19th completed event of the season.

Otaegui earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024. He also earned a spot in the PGA Championship through the DP World Tour points standings.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the PGA Championship.

2024 Volvo China Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details