2024 Volvo China Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
CMC European Tour Featured

May 5, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Adrian Otaegui SHENZHEN, CHINA - MAY 05: Adrian Otaegui of Spain celebrates with the Volvo China Open trophy during the trophy presentation after winning on day four of the Volvo China Open 2024 at Shenzhen Yinxiu Golf Club on May 05, 2024 in Shenzhen, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
The 2024 Volvo China Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Otaegui, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen, China.

Otaegui won on the DP World Tour for the fifth time after winning the 54-hole event by three shots on 18-under 198. The event was shortened to 54 holes with interrupting weather.

Guido Migliozzi finished in solo second on the week, after Otaegui overcame a five-shot final-round deficit to win.

Sebastian Söderberg, Paul Waring and Joel Girrbach finished in a tie for third place, a shot behind Migliozzi.

Otaegui won the €356,293.78 winner's share of the $2,250,000 purse.

Volvo China Open recap notes

Otaegui earned 14.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 68 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 19th completed event of the season.

Otaegui earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024. He also earned a spot in the PGA Championship through the DP World Tour points standings.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the PGA Championship.

2024 Volvo China Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Adrian Otaegui -18 67 66 65 198 €356,293.78
2 Guido Migliozzi -17 65 67 67 199 €230,543.03
T3 Joel Girrbach -16 66 67 67 200 €108,564.81
T3 Paul Waring -16 66 65 69 200 €108,564.81
T3 Sebastian Söderberg -16 63 65 72 200 €108,564.81
6 Lloyd Jefferson Go -15 68 66 67 201 €73,354.60
7 Brandon Stone -14 74 64 64 202 €62,875.37
T8 Johannes Veerman -13 69 68 66 203 €49,671.54
T8 Matthias Schwab -13 67 68 68 203 €49,671.54
10 Antoine Rozner -12 68 69 67 204 €41,916.92
T11 Yannik Paul -11 67 70 68 205 €37,306.05
T11 Freddy Schott -11 67 69 69 205 €37,306.05
T13 Clément Sordet -10 66 74 66 206 €31,542.48
T13 David Law -10 68 71 67 206 €31,542.48
T13 Joost Luiten -10 69 67 70 206 €31,542.48
T13 Frederic LaCroix -10 70 65 71 206 €31,542.48
T17 Marco Penge -9 71 70 66 207 €25,743.97
T17 Richie Ramsay -9 72 68 67 207 €25,743.97
T17 Santiago Tarrio -9 70 70 67 207 €25,743.97
T17 Scott Jamieson -9 69 70 68 207 €25,743.97
T17 Jesper Svensson -9 69 67 71 207 €25,743.97
T17 Zander Lombard -9 66 68 73 207 €25,743.97
T23 Matteo Manassero -8 72 69 67 208 €19,596.16
T23 Bernd Wiesberger -8 71 70 67 208 €19,596.16
T23 Ivan Cantero -8 70 71 67 208 €19,596.16
T23 Fabrizio Zanotti -8 71 69 68 208 €19,596.16
T23 Jason Scrivener -8 70 70 68 208 €19,596.16
T23 Lorenzo Scalise -8 70 70 68 208 €19,596.16
T23 Sam Bairstow -8 69 71 68 208 €19,596.16
T23 Ricardo Gouveia -8 69 71 68 208 €19,596.16
T23 Tom McKibbin -8 70 69 69 208 €19,596.16
T23 Jordan Smith -8 70 67 71 208 €19,596.16
T23 Julien Guerrier -8 65 72 71 208 €19,596.16
T23 Daniel Hillier -8 67 69 72 208 €19,596.16
T35 Calum Hill -7 72 69 68 209 €12,800.78
T35 Matthew Baldwin -7 71 70 68 209 €12,800.78
T35 Gavin Green -7 70 70 69 209 €12,800.78
T35 Andrea Pavan -7 69 71 69 209 €12,800.78
T35 Ashun Wu -7 70 69 70 209 €12,800.78
T35 Manuel Elvira -7 69 69 71 209 €12,800.78
T35 Haotong Li -7 64 74 71 209 €12,800.78
T35 Romain Langasque -7 63 75 71 209 €12,800.78
T35 Alejandro Del Rey -7 71 66 72 209 €12,800.78
T35 Zihao Jin -7 69 68 72 209 €12,800.78
T35 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -7 69 67 73 209 €12,800.78
T35 Niklas Nørgaard -7 67 69 73 209 €12,800.78
T35 Gordan Brixi -7 65 68 76 209 €12,800.78
T48 Dan Bradbury -6 70 71 69 210 €9,640.89
T48 Ross Fisher -6 71 69 70 210 €9,640.89
T50 Hurly Long -5 72 69 70 211 €7,999.14
T50 Pablo Larrazábal -5 71 70 70 211 €7,999.14
T50 Edoardo Molinari -5 68 72 71 211 €7,999.14
T50 Adrien Saddier -5 71 68 72 211 €7,999.14
T50 Han Xue -5 72 66 73 211 €7,999.14
T50 Filippo Celli -5 66 72 73 211 €7,999.14
T56 Rafa Cabrera Bello -4 72 69 71 212 €6,287.54
T56 James Morrison -4 71 70 71 212 €6,287.54
T56 Marcus Kinhult -4 70 70 72 212 €6,287.54
T56 Andy Sullivan -4 70 69 73 212 €6,287.54
T56 Nacho Elvira -4 69 70 73 212 €6,287.54
T56 Shubhankar Sharma -4 66 73 73 212 €6,287.54
T56 Tom Vaillant -4 69 69 74 212 €6,287.54
T63 Wo-Cheng Ye -3 69 71 73 213 €5,344.41
T63 Casey Jarvis -3 66 73 74 213 €5,344.41
T65 Marcus Armitage -1 66 73 76 215 €4,925.24
T65 Gunner Wiebe -1 67 70 78 215 €4,925.24
67 Dylan Frittelli 2 70 70 78 218 €4,610.86
68 Jeong weon Ko 11 68 72 87 227 €4,401.28

