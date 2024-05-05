2024 GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship final results: Prize money payout, Asian Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Asian Tour CMC

May 5, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Hongtaek Kim
The 2024 GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hongtaek Kim, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Namseoul Country Club in South Korea.

Kim earned the win to take the sixth event of the year, earning the victory in a playoff with Chonlatit Chuenboonngam after both players finished regulation tied on 10-under 273.

Richard T. Lee was the third-place finisher this week on 8-under total.

Kim won the ₩300,000,000 ($227,790) winner's share of the ₩1,300,000,000 ($960,646) purse.

GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship recap notes

Kim earned 7.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the sixth event of the 2024 season.

Four amateurs made the cut in the tournament, with three finishing after Seonghyeon An was disqualified following Round 3.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues in a month and a half with the 66th Kolon Korea Open Golf Championship in South Korea.

2024 GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Hongtaek Kim -10 69 65 71 69 274 $227,790
2 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam -10 71 62 70 71 274 $91,116
3 Richard T. Lee -8 66 70 69 71 276 $56,948
T4 Yubin Jang -7 66 69 74 68 277 $33,156
T4 Taehoon Ok -7 67 72 70 68 277 $33,156
T4 Junghwan Lee -7 67 69 66 75 277 $33,156
7 Junggon Hwang -6 72 69 71 66 278 $25,816
8 Mingyu Cho -5 68 69 71 71 279 $22,779
T9 Sanghee Lee -4 73 65 72 70 280 $19,628
T9 Kyungnam Kang -4 65 69 73 73 280 $19,628
T11 Steve Lewton -3 70 69 72 70 281 $15,323
T11 Jinho Choi -3 70 67 74 70 281 $15,323
T11 Gyumin Lee -3 69 70 72 70 281 $15,323
T11 Junseok Lee -3 72 67 70 72 281 $15,323
T11 Kristoffer Broberg -3 68 68 71 74 281 $15,323
T16 Guntaek Koh -2 70 72 73 67 282 $12,111
T16 Woohyun Kim -2 66 74 72 70 282 $12,111
T16 Miguel Tabuena -2 70 69 72 71 282 $12,111
T16 Seungtaek Lee -2 74 68 66 74 282 $12,111
T20 Yeongsu Kim -1 72 71 71 69 283 $10,782
T20 Soomin Lee #084 -1 70 69 73 71 283 $10,782
T20 Wooyoung Cho -1 70 69 73 71 283 $10,782
T20 Rattanon Wannasrichan -1 69 72 70 72 283 $10,782
T20 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -1 73 69 68 73 283 $10,782
T25 Dongseop Maeng E 70 69 73 72 284 $9,871
T25 Yongjun Bae E 71 72 72 69 284 $9,871
T25 Seunghyuk Kim E 71 70 68 75 284 $9,871
T28 Jazz Janewattananond 1 73 69 71 72 285 $8,960
T28 Seongje Park 1 72 71 72 70 285 $8,960
T28 Ajeetesh Sandhu 1 71 71 74 69 285 $8,960
T28 Jiho Yang 1 71 67 72 75 285 $8,960
T28 Hanmil Jung 1 67 70 71 77 285 $8,960
T33 Jeongwoo Ham 2 68 72 73 73 286 $7,935
T33 Sungyeol Kwon 2 72 68 73 73 286 $7,935
T33 Hyungjoon Lee 2 72 69 71 74 286 $7,935
T33 Pavit Tangkamolprasert 2 71 69 76 70 286 $7,935
T37 Sungjoon Park 3 67 72 74 74 287 $6,693
T37 S.S.P. Chawrasia 3 72 67 73 75 287 $6,693
T37 Sungho Lee 3 72 70 71 74 287 $6,693
T37 Lee Chieh-po 3 71 72 72 72 287 $6,693
T37 Denwit Boriboonsub 3 72 69 71 75 287 $6,693
T37 Sadom Kaewkanjana 3 71 71 74 71 287 $6,693
T37 Hung Chien-yao 3 71 71 76 69 287 $6,693
T44 Todd Sinnott 4 74 66 74 74 288 $5,619
T44 Minjun Kim 4 70 73 72 73 288 $5,619
T44 Kyongjun Moon 4 73 70 72 73 288 $5,619
T44 Miguel Carballo 4 66 74 75 73 288 $5,619
T44 Junhee Choi (a) 4 73 69 69 77 288 $0
T44 Seungbin Choi 4 72 69 69 78 288 $5,619
T44 Junghun Park (a) 4 75 66 77 70 288 $0
T51 Minsu Kim (a) 5 74 67 74 74 289 $0
T51 Sanghyun Park 5 67 74 74 74 289 $5,011
T51 Sungkug Park 5 71 72 73 73 289 $5,011
T51 Phachara Khongwatmai 5 72 69 78 70 289 $5,011
55 Nitithorn Thippong 6 71 72 75 72 290 $4,708
T56 Brendan Jones 7 74 68 73 76 291 $4,404
T56 Hanbyeol Kim 7 72 71 74 74 291 $4,404
T56 Chang Wei-lun 7 70 72 75 74 291 $4,404
59 Yetaek Lim 8 73 70 76 73 292 $4,100
T60 Sungmin Cho 9 72 70 74 77 293 $3,797
T60 Michael Maguire 9 69 73 75 76 293 $3,797
T60 Suradit Yongcharoenchai 9 73 67 78 75 293 $3,797
T63 Jack Thompson 10 71 69 75 79 294 $3,417
T63 Yoon Chung 10 70 72 75 77 294 $3,417
65 Taehee Lee 11 70 73 74 78 295 $3,189
66 Wonjoon Lee 13 70 69 78 80 297 $3,037

