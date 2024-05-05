2024 GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship final results: Prize money payout, Asian Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hongtaek Kim, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Namseoul Country Club in South Korea.

Kim earned the win to take the sixth event of the year, earning the victory in a playoff with Chonlatit Chuenboonngam after both players finished regulation tied on 10-under 273.

Richard T. Lee was the third-place finisher this week on 8-under total.

Kim won the ₩300,000,000 ($227,790) winner's share of the ₩1,300,000,000 ($960,646) purse.

GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship recap notes

Kim earned 7.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the sixth event of the 2024 season.

Four amateurs made the cut in the tournament, with three finishing after Seonghyeon An was disqualified following Round 3.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues in a month and a half with the 66th Kolon Korea Open Golf Championship in South Korea.

2024 GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

