2024 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, Epson Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Epson Tour Featured

May 5, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Madison Young, who earned the big win in the fifth tournament of the season at Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Young won the fifth tournament of the season by a single shot over Dottie Ardina, Kaitlin Milligan, Dewi Webeer, Ssu-Chia Cheng, Pornanong Phatlum and Cydney Clanton on 11-under 205.

Soo Bin Joo, Kaitlyn Papp Budde and Ana Belac finished in a tie for eighth place, two shots behind Young.

Young won the $37,500 winner's share of the $250,000 purse.

Casino del Sol Golf Classic recap notes

Young gains in the Race for the Card, earning 500 points in the fifth event of the season, which is the first in which the tour will use points to determine LPGA Tour cards.

This week the cut was made at even-par 144 or better, with 71 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic in Scottsdale, Ariz.

2024 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT
1 Madison Young -11 69 65 71 205 $37,500
T2 Dottie Ardina -10 73 67 66 206 $13,429
T2 Kaitlin Milligan -10 69 71 66 206 $13,429
T2 Cydney Clanton -10 73 65 68 206 $13,429
T2 Pornanong Phatlum -10 73 65 68 206 $13,429
T2 Ssu-Chia Cheng -10 69 67 70 206 $13,429
T2 Dewi Weber -10 69 67 70 206 $13,429
T8 Kaitlyn Papp Budde -9 75 65 67 207 $5,910
T8 Soo Bin Joo -9 68 72 67 207 $5,910
T8 Ana Belac -9 70 66 71 207 $5,910
T11 Juliana Hung -8 73 66 69 208 $4,409
T11 Jiaze Sun -8 68 71 69 208 $4,409
T11 Julia Johnson -8 68 69 71 208 $4,409
T11 Becca Huffer -8 71 65 72 208 $4,409
T11 Amanda Doherty -8 69 67 72 208 $4,409
T16 Lindsey McCurdy -7 69 74 66 209 $3,454
T16 Alena Sharp -7 71 69 69 209 $3,454
T16 Heather Lin -7 70 68 71 209 $3,454
T16 Beatrice Wallin -7 68 66 75 209 $3,454
T20 Jessica Peng -6 74 70 66 210 $2,790
T20 Brooke Matthews -6 70 74 66 210 $2,790
T20 Fatima Fernandez Cano -6 73 69 68 210 $2,790
T20 Kim Kaufman -6 72 70 68 210 $2,790
T20 Briana Chacon -6 72 68 70 210 $2,790
T20 Dana Fall -6 69 71 70 210 $2,790
T20 Fiona Xu -6 69 70 71 210 $2,790
T20 Vivian Hou -6 70 68 72 210 $2,790
T28 Rachel Rohanna -5 74 69 68 211 $2,062
T28 Laura Wearn -5 74 68 69 211 $2,062
T28 Kathleen Scavo -5 73 69 69 211 $2,062
T28 Emma Talley -5 70 71 70 211 $2,062
T28 Miranda Wang -5 73 67 71 211 $2,062
T28 Ou Olankitkunchai -5 71 69 71 211 $2,062
T28 Dorsey Addicks -5 70 70 71 211 $2,062
T28 Haylee Harford -5 69 71 71 211 $2,062
T28 Antonia Malate -5 72 67 72 211 $2,062
T37 Ji Eun Baik -4 75 69 68 212 $1,541
T37 Amy Lee -4 72 72 68 212 $1,541
T37 Su Oh -4 71 73 68 212 $1,541
T37 Jessica Welch -4 69 74 69 212 $1,541
T37 Benedetta Moresco -4 72 70 70 212 $1,541
T37 Julie Houston -4 67 74 71 212 $1,541
T37 Tristyn Stasi -4 72 68 72 212 $1,541
T44 Siri Patchana -3 78 66 69 213 $1,275
T44 Kendra Dalton -3 70 73 70 213 $1,275
T44 Daniela Iacobelli -3 69 73 71 213 $1,275
T44 Erika Smith -3 70 69 74 213 $1,275
T48 Ashley Lau -2 76 68 70 214 $1,084
T48 Ruixin Liu -2 71 73 70 214 $1,084
T48 Kristin Coleman -2 70 73 71 214 $1,084
T48 Saki Baba -2 68 75 71 214 $1,084
T48 Cynthia Lu -2 74 68 72 214 $1,084
T48 Jessica Porvasnik -2 71 71 72 214 $1,084
T48 Lakareber Abe -2 69 71 74 214 $1,084
T55 Anita Uwadia -1 75 69 71 215 $902
T55 Jennifer Chang -1 71 73 71 215 $902
T55 Karen Chung -1 73 69 73 215 $902
T55 Jenny Bae -1 71 71 73 215 $902
T55 Mariel Galdiano -1 72 69 74 215 $902
T55 Siyun Liu -1 71 68 76 215 $902
T55 Kaleigh Telfer -1 69 69 77 215 $902
T62 Yahui Zhang E 73 70 73 216 $811
T62 Emma Broze E 70 73 73 216 $811
T62 Gabriella Then E 69 70 77 216 $811
T65 Teresa Toscano 1 75 69 73 217 $780
T65 Samantha Wagner 1 72 69 76 217 $780
T67 Maddie McCrary 2 74 69 75 218 $754
T67 Ellinor Sudow 2 71 71 76 218 $754
69 Brianna Do 3 71 73 75 219 $735
70 Bi Shin 4 70 74 76 220 $722
71 Pauline Del Rosario 5 71 73 77 221 $716

