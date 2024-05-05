2024 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, Epson Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Madison Young, who earned the big win in the fifth tournament of the season at Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Young won the fifth tournament of the season by a single shot over Dottie Ardina, Kaitlin Milligan, Dewi Webeer, Ssu-Chia Cheng, Pornanong Phatlum and Cydney Clanton on 11-under 205.

Soo Bin Joo, Kaitlyn Papp Budde and Ana Belac finished in a tie for eighth place, two shots behind Young.

Young won the $37,500 winner's share of the $250,000 purse.

Casino del Sol Golf Classic recap notes

Young gains in the Race for the Card, earning 500 points in the fifth event of the season, which is the first in which the tour will use points to determine LPGA Tour cards.

This week the cut was made at even-par 144 or better, with 71 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Carlisle Arizona Women's Golf Classic in Scottsdale, Ariz.

2024 Casino del Sol Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details