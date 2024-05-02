Jordan Spieth says it ‘sucks’ watching Scottie Scheffler beat him, dominate golf

Jordan Spieth won three majors in the span of two years, setting off on an incredible pace early in his professional golf career. However, it's been nearly seven years since Spieth last won a major, at the 2017 Open Championship.

While Spieth is still one of the best golfers on the planet, he's fallen well off the standard set by world No. 1 and current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. After all, Scheffler has won four of his last five tournaments, including the first men's major of the year. He's gone back-to-back twice already this season, and he's earned nearly $20 million in on-course prize money.

It just so happens that Spieth and Scheffler have been playing golf together for most of their lives, even dating back to their junior golf days in the Dallas area. Now, they play together frequently when they're not competing on Tour, and Spieth realizes the tables have turned in their competitive relationship.

"I play a decent amount of rounds with him here in town," Spieth said Wednesday ahead of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

"I'm constantly seeing it and trying to beat him at home, and when he's playing better than I am, it sucks. I don't enjoy it when I'm side by side because there were however many years of our life it wasn't that way. It's flipped and I feel like I've got plenty of runway to be able to get it back."

Spieth said Scheffler's run had encouraged him to get better and find that gear that got him to world No. 1 at such a young age.

"It's inspiring at the same time to try make that happen," he said. "I have nothing in my way of being able to make that happen but my own self. I've got enough. I believe in my ceiling, and I believe my ceiling is as high as anybody's. I have to get each part of my game up towards its ceiling."

Spieth also noted how he's now at a new stage of his life where he can draw inspiration from someone who isn't older than him.

"It's kind of the first time I've ever looked at somebody younger than me and I've driven inspiration," he said. "Like I am inspired by what he is doing. It makes me want to go out and get better, and that's always been someone that's older than me. Kind of the first time I felt that way about somebody that's younger."

While Scheffler would certainly have something competitive to say about Spieth ascending to the top of golf again, Spieth is hopeful he can find that gear once more.

"I have a couple areas that are about at it right now and a couple areas that need to get there," he said, before quipping, "If they do, then I feel like we could go on runs together I guess."