2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through
April 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is the ninth PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The third tournament in the Texas Swing is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $9.5 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the Northern Texas section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played April 29, 2024, at Tierra Verde Golf Course in Arlington, Texas, and the field of 109 players was finalized on April 26 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.

2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Monday qualifier field

PLAYER
Josh Anderson
Terrin Anderson
Matt Atkins
John Augenstein
Sangmoon Bae
Brandon Berry
Ryan Blaum
Cody Blick
Connor Bryce
Yi Cao
Frankie Capan III
Austin Cook
Tristan Cottrell
Quade Cummins
Brian Davis
Mickey DeMorat
Roberto Diaz
Cooper Dossey
Zecheng Dou
Brian Dwyer
Brad Elder
Derek Ernst
Tommy Gainey
Joey Garber
Robert Garrigus
Ryan Gerard
Rhein Gibson
Michael Gligic
Mark Goetz
Brent Grant
Ryan Grider
Paul Haley II
Ryan Hall
Cole Hammer
Dylan Healey
J.J. Henry
Chapman Herwood
Grant Hirschman
Morgan Hoffmann
Van Holmgren
Brad Hopfinger
Connor Howe
J. Holland Humphries
Jack Ireland
Dawson Jones
Jeffrey Kang
Davis Lamb
Andrew Landry
David Laskin
Byungho Lee
Joo-Young Lee
Walker Lee
Spencer Levin
KK Limbhasut
Matt Lohmeyer
Adam Long
Jamie Lovemark
Jack Maguire
Darren Malicki
Logan McAllister
William McGirt
Max McGreevy
Mitchell Meissner
Andre Metzger
Chris Nido
Bryson Nimmer
Seung Yul Noh
Alvaro Ortiz
Jeff Overton
Anthony Paolucci
Nathan Petronzio
Trent Phillips
Charles Porter
Spencer Ralston
Garett Reband
Doc Redman
Austyn Reily
Tag Ridings
Thomas Rosenmueller
Maximilian Rottluff
Grant Schroeder
Jesse Schutte
Drew Shepherd
Conrad Shindler
Michael Slesinski
Austin Smotherman
Jacob Solomon
Ross Steelman
Robert Streb
Jackson Suber
Julian Suri
James Swash
DJ Trahan
Omar Uresti
Dawie Van Der Walt
Bo Van Pelt
Danny Walker
Nick Watney
Joe Weiler
Patrick Welch
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Cody Winkler
Zander Winston
Jared Wolfe
Austin Wylie
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Xinjun Zhang

