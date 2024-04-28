2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is the ninth PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.
The third tournament in the Texas Swing is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $9.5 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.
Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.
For the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the Northern Texas section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played April 29, 2024, at Tierra Verde Golf Course in Arlington, Texas, and the field of 109 players was finalized on April 26 at 5 p.m. local time.
Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.
For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.
The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.
2024 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Monday qualifier field
|PLAYER
|Josh Anderson
|Terrin Anderson
|Matt Atkins
|John Augenstein
|Sangmoon Bae
|Brandon Berry
|Ryan Blaum
|Cody Blick
|
|Connor Bryce
|Yi Cao
|Frankie Capan III
|Austin Cook
|Tristan Cottrell
|Quade Cummins
|Brian Davis
|Mickey DeMorat
|
|Roberto Diaz
|Cooper Dossey
|Zecheng Dou
|Brian Dwyer
|Brad Elder
|Derek Ernst
|Tommy Gainey
|Joey Garber
|
|Robert Garrigus
|Ryan Gerard
|Rhein Gibson
|Michael Gligic
|Mark Goetz
|Brent Grant
|Ryan Grider
|Paul Haley II
|
|Ryan Hall
|Cole Hammer
|Dylan Healey
|J.J. Henry
|Chapman Herwood
|Grant Hirschman
|Morgan Hoffmann
|Van Holmgren
|
|Brad Hopfinger
|Connor Howe
|J. Holland Humphries
|Jack Ireland
|Dawson Jones
|Jeffrey Kang
|Davis Lamb
|Andrew Landry
|David Laskin
|Byungho Lee
|Joo-Young Lee
|Walker Lee
|Spencer Levin
|KK Limbhasut
|Matt Lohmeyer
|Adam Long
|Jamie Lovemark
|Jack Maguire
|Darren Malicki
|Logan McAllister
|William McGirt
|Max McGreevy
|Mitchell Meissner
|Andre Metzger
|Chris Nido
|Bryson Nimmer
|Seung Yul Noh
|Alvaro Ortiz
|Jeff Overton
|Anthony Paolucci
|Nathan Petronzio
|Trent Phillips
|Charles Porter
|Spencer Ralston
|Garett Reband
|Doc Redman
|Austyn Reily
|Tag Ridings
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Maximilian Rottluff
|Grant Schroeder
|Jesse Schutte
|Drew Shepherd
|Conrad Shindler
|Michael Slesinski
|Austin Smotherman
|Jacob Solomon
|Ross Steelman
|Robert Streb
|Jackson Suber
|Julian Suri
|James Swash
|DJ Trahan
|Omar Uresti
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|Bo Van Pelt
|Danny Walker
|Nick Watney
|Joe Weiler
|Patrick Welch
|Trevor Werbylo
|Richy Werenski
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Cody Winkler
|Zander Winston
|Jared Wolfe
|Austin Wylie
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|Xinjun Zhang