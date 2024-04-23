Nelly Korda withdraws from LPGA’s JM Eagle LPGA Championship; when will she play next?

Nelly Korda is taking a break from the LPGA Tour after a history-making run continued with her second-career major championship win at The Chevron Championship.

Korda announced on social media on Monday, and the LPGA Tour confirmed, that she has withdrawn from this week's JM Eagle LA Championship. The tournament will be played April 25-28 at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles and features a $3.75 million purse, the biggest on the schedule outside of the five major championships and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Korda wrote in part, "The win still hasn't sunk in but I have truly been overwhelmed by all the love and support I've received. The crowds at Carlton Woods this past week were incredible and so too were all the messages I've received from those watching from afar.

"I wanted to let you all know that after a lot of consideration with my team, I have decided to withdraw from the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro.

"It was not an easy decision. After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted. With some much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season.

"To the fans, thank you all for the incredible love and support over the past few weeks. I also want to say thank you to Walter and Shirley Wang who I know will host an incredible event at Wilshire this week - your support is so greatly appreciated and you have helped elevate our Tour in numerous ways. I will be cheering you on from afar and I look forward to seeing everyone again in New Jersey!"

As for when Korda will play again next on the LPGA Tour schedule, her likely next event is in two weeks at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey. Were she not to play that event, she could return the following week at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., for the Mizuho Americas Open.

The next major on the LPGA Tour schedule is the US Women's Open presented by Ally, which starts May 30 at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa.