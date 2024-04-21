2024 Invited Celebrity Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Invited Celebrity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Broadhurst, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

Broadhurst won the tournament after it was shortened to 36 holes from a scheduled 54 holes after Saturday play was rained out in Texas.

In the final day of action on Sunday, Broadhurst shot 66 to post 11-under 131, which was good enough to beat David Toms by a shot.

Y.E. Yang and Thomas Bjorn finished in a tie for third place at 8-under total.

Broadhurst won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Invited Celebrity Classic recap notes

Broadhurst wins the seventh PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Broadhurst -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Georgia.

2024 Invited Celebrity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

