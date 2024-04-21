2024 Invited Celebrity Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard and how much each golfer won
April 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Paul Broadhurst
The 2024 Invited Celebrity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Broadhurst, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

Broadhurst won the tournament after it was shortened to 36 holes from a scheduled 54 holes after Saturday play was rained out in Texas.

In the final day of action on Sunday, Broadhurst shot 66 to post 11-under 131, which was good enough to beat David Toms by a shot.

Y.E. Yang and Thomas Bjorn finished in a tie for third place at 8-under total.

Broadhurst won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Invited Celebrity Classic recap notes

Broadhurst wins the seventh PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Broadhurst -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Georgia.

2024 Invited Celebrity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 TOT MONEY
1 Paul Broadhurst -11 65 66 131 $330,000
2 David Toms -10 67 65 132 $193,600
T3 Y.E. Yang -8 65 69 134 $145,200
T3 Thomas Bjørn -8 64 70 134 $145,200
5 Steve Allan -7 69 66 135 $105,600
T6 Stuart Appleby -6 71 65 136 $68,200
T6 Bob Estes -6 68 68 136 $68,200
T6 Paul Stankowski -6 67 69 136 $68,200
T6 Vijay Singh -6 67 69 136 $68,200
T6 Clark Dennis -6 65 71 136 $68,200
T6 Jerry Kelly -6 65 71 136 $68,200
T12 Richard Green -5 69 68 137 $38,802
T12 Greg Chalmers -5 68 69 137 $38,802
T12 Alex Cejka -5 68 69 137 $38,802
T12 Charlie Wi -5 68 69 137 $38,802
T12 Gene Sauers -5 68 69 137 $38,802
T12 Doug Barron -5 67 70 137 $38,802
T12 K.J. Choi -5 67 70 137 $38,802
T12 Boo Weekley -5 66 71 137 $38,802
T20 Kenny Perry -4 70 68 138 $25,190
T20 Thongchai Jaidee -4 69 69 138 $25,190
T20 Woody Austin -4 68 70 138 $25,190
T20 Brian Gay -4 68 70 138 $25,190
T20 Retief Goosen -4 68 70 138 $25,190
T20 Ken Tanigawa -4 67 71 138 $25,190
T26 Matt Gogel -3 71 68 139 $17,527
T26 David McKenzie -3 70 69 139 $17,527
T26 Justin Leonard -3 70 69 139 $17,527
T26 Scott Parel -3 70 69 139 $17,527
T26 Billy Andrade -3 69 70 139 $17,527
T26 Marco Dawson -3 69 70 139 $17,527
T26 Scott Dunlap -3 69 70 139 $17,527
T26 Chris DiMarco -3 66 73 139 $17,527
T26 John Senden -3 66 73 139 $17,527
T35 Rob Labritz -2 71 69 140 $12,194
T35 Lee Janzen -2 71 69 140 $12,194
T35 Glen Day -2 70 70 140 $12,194
T35 Billy Mayfair -2 69 71 140 $12,194
T35 Mark Hensby -2 69 71 140 $12,194
T35 Brett Quigley -2 68 72 140 $12,194
T35 Corey Pavin -2 66 74 140 $12,194
T42 Tim Petrovic -1 71 70 141 $9,240
T42 Wes Short, Jr. -1 70 71 141 $9,240
T42 Michael Jonzon -1 70 71 141 $9,240
T42 Shane Bertsch -1 69 72 141 $9,240
T42 David Branshaw -1 69 72 141 $9,240
T42 Olin Browne -1 66 75 141 $9,240
T48 Ken Duke E 72 70 142 $6,820
T48 David Bransdon E 71 71 142 $6,820
T48 Robert Damron E 70 72 142 $6,820
T48 Dicky Pride E 68 74 142 $6,820
T48 Jason Bohn E 66 76 142 $6,820
T53 Notah Begay III 1 74 69 143 $4,730
T53 Jim Furyk 1 74 69 143 $4,730
T53 Heath Slocum 1 72 71 143 $4,730
T53 Tim Herron 1 71 72 143 $4,730
T53 Fran Quinn 1 71 72 143 $4,730
T53 Michael Wright 1 70 73 143 $4,730
T53 Arjun Atwal 1 69 74 143 $4,730
T53 Gibby Gilbert III 1 68 75 143 $4,730
T61 Rod Pampling 2 73 71 144 $3,190
T61 Steve Pate 2 72 72 144 $3,190
T61 Duffy Waldorf 2 71 73 144 $3,190
T61 Scott McCarron 2 71 73 144 $3,190
T61 Tom Pernice Jr. 2 69 75 144 $3,190
T61 Steve Flesch 2 69 75 144 $3,190
67 Mario Tiziani 3 73 72 145 $2,420
T68 Jeff Maggert 4 72 74 146 $2,068
T68 David Frost 4 71 75 146 $2,068
T68 Paul Goydos 4 71 75 146 $2,068
71 Jesper Parnevik 5 75 72 147 $1,804
T72 Tim O'Neal 6 75 73 148 $1,606
T72 John Huston 6 70 78 148 $1,606
74 Carlos Franco 7 71 78 149 $1,452
T75 Robert Gamez 8 76 74 150 $1,320
T75 Russ Cochran 8 73 77 150 $1,320
T77 John Daly 9 79 72 151 $1,144
T77 Michael Campbell 9 71 80 151 $1,144

