Tiger Woods hits an ‘open’ fan with one of his golf balls at the 2024 Masters

Tiger Woods was wrapping up his Tuesday practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on the eve of the 2024 Masters, finishing up on the par-4 ninth hole -- as has become a Woods tradition.

Of course, the patrons were gathered around the green, looking to catch a glimpse of the five-time green jacket winner. As Woods went up to mark his ball and get ready to putt on the green, there was a hush over the crowd. Well, most of the crowd was quiet.

At the end of Tiger Woods practice round at #themasters a quick thinking fan got a souvenir he will cherish forever. pic.twitter.com/y4n0fBpgEE — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) April 9, 2024

A fan named Matt Agonis wasn't quiet, and he got rewarded for it. In an interview with WSB, Agonis explained that he just felt the urge to shout out to Woods to see if he could get his attention as he was getting ready to walk off the green.

"Tiger, I'm open!" he yelled Woods' way.

The video shows Woods picking up on what was shouted at him, and then he smirks in delight as what Agonis yelled. Seconds later, Woods turned to his left and threw his golf ball in Agonis' general direction. Fortunately, Agonis managed to catch the ball and snag it from the other surprised Augusta National patrons who suddenly had an opportunity to take home a ball used by Tiger Woods at the home of the Masters.

"There was everyone around me, but I don't really know, I just jumped up (and caught it)," he explained.

Agonis said this isn't something he would typically do at a sporting event, but it created a stir in the crowd and among Woods, Justin Thomas and Fred Couples, who played the practice round together.

"He throws a fast one," Agonis said. "My hand was throbbing for a little bit."

But it was all worth it in the end. Agonis said he plans to get a special case to showcase the ball in his home -- and he hopes someday to run into Woods again and have him sign it.