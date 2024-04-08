Jon Rahm wants LIV Golf events to go from 54 holes to 72 holes

Jon Rahm has played a handful of events on LIV Golf now, and he's indicated he finds himself missing out on the opportunity to play against golfers like Scottie Scheffler. However, the reigning Masters champion has also said he's comfortable with his decision to join the Saudi-owned golf league.

He's comfortable enough in his decision to offer some criticism of the league, which is now in its third season.

The Spaniard wants to play four-round tournaments again.

Speaking in a lengthy interview with BBC Sport's Iain Carter, Rahm explained his rationale: "If there ever was a way where LIV could go to 72 holes I think it would help all of this argument a lot."

On LIV Golf, Rahm competes in 54-hole tournaments with 54 players opening each round in a shotgun start, with 18 different threesomes on the golf course. A common criticism of the league is the lack of a fourth round, although the critique goes beyond that one-round difference. However, Rahm believes that if LIV Golf can present tournaments that more resemble what's seen on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour, that may convince some golf fans to consider LIV differently.

"The closer I think we can get LIV Golf to some other things the better. I think it would be for some kind of unification to feed into a world tour or something like that," he said.

However, Rahm said that he doesn't notice the shortened format when it's time to play.

"It was one of the things that was holding me back from possibly joining LIV Golf. But now, having been here, once you start the tournament I really sometimes have forgotten that I've only played 54 holes," he said.

Rahm has acknowledged that his signing with LIV Golf may prove to have been a turning point in the negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which owns LIV Golf. However, that hasn't happened yet, as a definitive agreement hasn't been reached between the two sides.