Justin Thomas, caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay split ways after almost three years

Two-time major champion Justin Thomas and legendary caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay have split ways after nearly three years of working together.

Thomas announced the surprise split on social media in a post on Wednesday.

"While incredibly difficult for me to say, Bones and I have parted ways. I'm going to be foreer thankful for him joining me on the bag in 2021. The things we've been able to accomplish together - The PGA Championship in 2022, The Presidents Cup, The Ryder Cups were all unforgettable experiences. His wisdom on and off the couse has been a blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way.

"I know there are great things coming for both of us down the road. I wish him the best of luck and will always count him and his family amongst my friends."

Thomas struggled during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, barely missing the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs, which last season only included the top 70 players in the standings for the first time. Thomas did manage to land a Ryder Cup captain's pick from Zach Johnson and was a galvanizing part of the team that fell to the Europeans in Italy by a 16.5-11.5 margin.

Mackay took the job on Thomas' bag after deciding to leave NBC Sports as a well-respected broadcaster and on-course reporter.

Mackay, who previously was Phil Mickelson's caddie for 25 years, has caddied for Thomas in the recent past, filling in for Thomas' former caddie, Jimmy Johnson, at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis when Johnson was unable to work due to injury. Thomas won that tournament by three shots.

It's unclear who is Thomas' new caddie, but the two-time PGA winner will have a new looper at Augusta National next week. It's also unclear if Mackay will continue as a caddie on the PGA Tour, consider a return to broadcasting or retire altogether.