Scottie Scheffler has won his last two PGA Tour starts, taking the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship to pick up two of the biggest tournaments staged in 2024.

Now, he's in contention to win once again at Memorial Park, as he's near the lead heading into the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open. Winning three-consecutive PGA Tour starts is not something that happens frequently. In fact, it's been almost seven years since it last happened.

When's the last time a PGA Tour player won three consecutive tournaments?

Dustin Johnson was the last PGA Tour player to win three-consecutive starts on the circuit. He accomplished the feat around this time of year in 2017, winning the 2017 Genesis Open at Riviera before taking the 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship and the 2017 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to round out the streak.

Prior to Johnson's three-event run, Rory McIlroy was the last player to accomplish the feat back in 2014. That's when he won the 2014 Open Championship, the 2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the 2014 PGA Championship. The two majors he won in that stretch are the last two majors Rory McIlroy has won in his career.

Tiger Woods won three starts in a row in 2008, too, starting with Torrey Pines. Coincidentally, Woods is the last player to win four consecutive PGA Tour starts as well, doing so in 2007.

Obviously Scheffler would find himself in some incredible company where he able to pick off the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. Whatever the result, Scheffler is on a tremendous run, having won $8.5 million in his last two PGA Tour starts and becoming the first player to ever successfully defend The Players Championship title in its 50-year history. Heading into the Masters, which Scheffler won in 2022 at Augusta National Golf Club, the American is by far the best player on the planet.