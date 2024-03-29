Scottie Scheffler’s consecutive under-par rounds streak ends at 28, with 2-foot missed putt

Scottie Scheffler's impressive PGA Tour under-par rounds streak ended on Friday in the second round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, after the world No. 1 missed a 2-foot putt on the final hole.

Scheffler shot even-par 70 in the second round, ending a streak of under-par rounds at 28 and leaving him four shots off the lead of defending tournament champion Tony Finau at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.

The streak came to a halt after Scheffler made a double-bogey six on the closing hole of his round, three-putting from 6 feet to go from 2 under on the round to even. Scheffler's two-round total put him on 5-under 135.

"Yeah, frustrating lapse in judgment there,” Scheffler said.

“You never really know what's going to be up there around the cup on 18. Yeah, just hit something and knocked the second one offline. Felt like I hit a good putt on the first one, maybe went just barely through the break, so obviously it was a bit frustrating hitting a good putt and it not going in. Second one I guess just hit a little fast and didn't see a spike mark there.”

Akshay Bhatia previously held the PGA Tour record of consecutive under-par rounds (27) before Scheffler passed it on Thursday with an opening 65. Jin Young Ko holds the major professional tour record with 34 straight under-par rounds on the LPGA through the early portion of the 2022 season.