Phil Mickelson’s brother and caddie, Tim Mickelson, retires from looping

Phil Mickelson's brother and caddie for his last eight years, Tim Mickelson, is retiring from caddying and giving up the bag for the six-time major winner.

Mickelson made the announcement on social media on March 26, crediting his brother for many great memories in their time together.

“I’ve had some great accomplishments in my career and getting to share them with my brother Tim has been beyond special,” Mickelson wrote on social media, including on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m very lucky to have had him on the bag for me the past eight years and as my brother for life.

“So much has changed since he was single and we started working together. He’s found his life partner, Maranda, they’ve had their second son, and hopefully their family will continue to grow. While Tim is retiring from caddying, I’ll always cherish the many great moments we’ve shared on the course, and I look forward to many more special moments off the course, too.”

Tim Mickelson is 46 years old now, and he took the job as his brother's caddie two years removed from walking away as the head men's golf coach at Arizona State University. After that move, Mickelson became Jon Rahm’s agent.

With Tim as his caddie, Phil Mickelson won three PGA Tour titles, including the 2021 PGA Championship, giving Phil six major titles and the mark as the oldest-ever major championship winner.

As for who will replace Tim on Phil's bag, Golfweek reported that Jon Yarbrough, who has caddie for Scott Stallings for nearly a decade, would start on Mickelson's bag at LIV Golf's event next week at Trump Doral in Florida.

Stallings confirmed that Yarbrough was no longer working with him, saying in a post Tuesday on social media to Yarbrough: “You made me a better player inside the ropes and a better man outside of them. Thank you for everything.”