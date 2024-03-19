2028 Olympic golf may include a mixed-team competition

Olympic golf may be expanding for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

There is movement toward the creation of a mixed-team competition for the 2028 Games, according to the Associated Press. The Olympic golf competitions that year will be played at Riviera Country Club, which hosts the PGA Tour's The Genesis Invitational.

The addition could be announced as soon as the Masters in three weeks' time.

The mixed-team competition would almost certainly come in the form of a two-person team, with a male player and a female player forming the combo on behalf of their country. In the current ranking system, the United States team would consist of men's world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and women's world No. 2 Nelly Korda. The highest-ranking male and female player from each eligible country would form a team.

According to the AP, the field would likely feature 36 teams and be played in between the men's individual competition, which would run Wednesday through Saturday of the 2028 Olympics. The two-day mixed competition would then be played, followed by the women's individual competition.

The exact format and number of rounds for the mixed team competition are unclear, though it could be a round of team golf (alternate shot or best-ball) and then each individual player's score in a second round counting toward the team total for a 54-hole set of scores.

Expanding Olympic golf to include a team component has been at the top of the wish list since golf came back to the Olympics in 2016. With two Olympics now in the books and a third set to unfold in Paris this summer, it now appears there is an opportunity to bring a team component to the competitions.

This move seems to follow quickly from the success of the Grant Thornton Invitational last December, which was a co-sanctioned team event pairing PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players. Jason Day and Lydia Ko proved victorious in that tournament.