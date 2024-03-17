What's the black tape Scottie Scheffler is wearing on his neck at The Players?
What's the black tape Scottie Scheffler is wearing on his neck at The Players?

March 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler is looking to make a final-round charge at The Players Championship 2024, but he's been playing most of the week with a bad neck that got tweaked on Friday morning in the second round.

Now the defending champion is playing the final day at TPC Sawgrass with black tape on his neck that is sticking out from his white shirt. What is that tape, and why is Scheffler wearing it?

Scheffler is wearing a special kind of tape used to create stability within the muscles around his neck.

The product is called kinesio tape. Kinesio tape is essentially a really strong tape that, when applied correctly, can support muscles, joints and tendons like a brace would, yet without restricting motion in the same way braces, compression bands or wraps might. Made of cotton, it doesn't cause the rashing a latex-based material could cause.

One of the more popular makes, KT Tape can be worn for up to five days when applied, including in the shower and pool. It comes in a roll that can be cut -- kind of like gauze -- for up to 20 applications. It retails for $12-13, depending on where you shop.

It's become a popular product for athletes to use when their muscles are bothering them or have been tweaked, but the injury isn't bad enough to keep them sidelined.

For Scheffler, kinesio tape allows his neck to feel tolerable and allows him to continue playing golf without having to withdraw from the tournament.

"I don't know if y'all could hear many of our conversations out there today, but basically when I get the club to about halfway back I start feeling a lot of pain in my neck," Scheffler said Saturday. "So, from here to there it's very difficult to get the club back."

Scheffler is looking to become the first player to ever successfully defend The Players Championship title, so he will stop at nothing in an effort to stay in a tournament where he is right on the cusp of being in contention late on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

