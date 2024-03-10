2024 Jonsson Workwear Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
March 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Matteo Manassero EDENVALE, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 10: Matteo Manessero wins during round 4 of the Jonsson Workwear Open held at Glendower Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Edenvale, South Africa. (Photo by Tyrone Winfield/Sunshine Tour)
The 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Matteo Manassero, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Glendower Golf Club in Dowerglen, South Africa.

Manassero won on the DP World Tour for the first time in 11 years, earning a three-shot win on 26-under 262 to beat home nation heroes Thriston Lawrence and Shaun Norris.

A weather delay late in the final round didn't prove enough to stymie the Italian from winning again on the DP World Tour, as he finished with a birdie to lock up the huge win in the dusk.

Manassero won the €232,912.41 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Jonsson Workwear Open recap notes

Manassero earned 14.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 77 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 14th completed event of the season.

Manassero earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Porsche Singapore Classic.

2024 Jonsson Workwear Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matteo Manassero -26 68 61 67 66 262 €232,912.41
T2 Thriston Lawrence -23 65 70 67 63 265 €101,842.09
T2 Shaun Norris -23 66 66 65 68 265 €101,842.09
T2 Jordan Smith -23 66 66 65 68 265 €101,842.09
5 Angel Hidalgo -22 67 64 67 68 266 €58,091.10
T6 Oliver Bekker -21 65 65 68 69 267 €44,527.37
T6 Ivan Cantero -21 64 67 68 68 267 €44,527.37
8 Connor Syme -20 68 67 66 67 268 €34,251.82
T9 Tom Mckibbin -19 67 64 69 69 269 €29,045.55
T9 Daniel Van Tonder -19 68 68 69 64 269 €29,045.55
T11 Louis De Jager -18 65 69 70 66 270 €22,948.72
T11 Andrea Pavan -18 68 67 67 68 270 €22,948.72
T11 Freddy Schott -18 71 64 70 65 270 €22,948.72
T11 Ryan Van Velzen -18 68 70 69 63 270 €22,948.72
T15 Sam Bairstow -17 67 67 71 66 271 €19,729.05
T15 Matthew Baldwin -17 70 69 66 66 271 €19,729.05
T17 Thomas Aiken -16 69 67 67 69 272 €16,829.06
T17 Guxin Chen -16 71 64 66 71 272 €16,829.06
T17 Benjamin Follett-Smith -16 68 66 71 67 272 €16,829.06
T17 Jacques Kruyswijk -16 66 68 66 72 272 €16,829.06
T17 Jason Scrivener -16 68 66 70 68 272 €16,829.06
T17 Oliver Wilson -16 69 68 68 67 272 €16,829.06
T23 Daniel Brown -15 70 70 69 64 273 €14,043.25
T23 Ugo Coussaud -15 68 65 72 68 273 €14,043.25
T23 Ewen Ferguson -15 70 65 69 69 273 €14,043.25
T23 Jc Ritchie -15 69 68 67 69 273 €14,043.25
T23 Clément Sordet -15 69 68 66 70 273 €14,043.25
T23 Andy Sullivan -15 70 67 67 69 273 €14,043.25
T29 Alexander Levy -14 67 69 68 70 274 €11,577.12
T29 Hurly Long -14 68 66 72 68 274 €11,577.12
T29 Niklas Norgaard -14 67 66 71 70 274 €11,577.12
T29 Jovan Rebula -14 70 68 69 67 274 €11,577.12
T29 Paul Waring -14 67 70 67 70 274 €11,577.12
T29 Ashun Wu -14 70 68 68 68 274 €11,577.12
T35 Casey Jarvis -13 67 66 69 73 275 €9,773.19
T35 Lorenzo Scalise -13 70 67 68 70 275 €9,773.19
T35 Matthias Schwab -13 69 68 67 71 275 €9,773.19
T38 Jaco Ahlers -12 70 66 70 70 276 €8,905.47
T38 Joel Girrbach -12 70 66 74 66 276 €8,905.47
T38 Robin Williams -12 66 70 74 66 276 €8,905.47
T41 Keenan Davidse -11 64 71 72 70 277 €7,809.42
T41 Sebastian Friedrichsen -11 69 68 70 70 277 €7,809.42
T41 Julien Guerrier -11 68 71 66 72 277 €7,809.42
T41 Romain Langasque -11 67 69 69 72 277 €7,809.42
T41 Gunner Wiebe -11 68 70 74 65 277 €7,809.42
T46 Jeong Weon Ko -10 68 68 71 71 278 €6,439.34
T46 Musiwalo Nethunzwi -10 70 66 72 70 278 €6,439.34
T46 Lyle Rowe -10 68 71 73 66 278 €6,439.34
T46 Johannes Veerman -10 68 70 72 68 278 €6,439.34
T46 Albert Venter -10 71 67 69 71 278 €6,439.34
T51 Hennie Du Plessis -9 69 70 66 74 279 €5,206.28
T51 Nacho Elvira -9 69 69 69 72 279 €5,206.28
T51 Jordan Gumberg -9 69 70 70 70 279 €5,206.28
T51 Santiago Tarrio -9 67 70 70 72 279 €5,206.28
T55 Aaron Cockerill -8 69 70 68 73 280 €4,521.24
T55 Will Enefer -8 69 71 72 68 280 €4,521.24
T55 Jean Hugo -8 71 69 66 74 280 €4,521.24
T58 Luca Filippi -7 72 65 71 73 281 €3,904.71
T58 Dylan Frittelli -7 71 68 71 71 281 €3,904.71
T58 Deon Germishuys -7 72 68 72 69 281 €3,904.71
T58 Ricardo Gouveia -7 68 71 74 68 281 €3,904.71
T58 Joost Luiten -7 70 68 69 74 281 €3,904.71
T58 Kyle Mcclatchie -7 69 71 70 71 281 €3,904.71
T64 Callum Mowat -6 70 68 72 72 282 €3,288.18
T64 Matthew Spacey -6 72 68 69 73 282 €3,288.18
T64 Jaco Van Zyl -6 69 69 74 70 282 €3,288.18
T67 Jamie Donaldson -5 68 71 69 75 283 €2,808.65
T67 Rupert Kaminski -5 75 65 74 69 283 €2,808.65
T67 Jesper Svensson -5 71 69 71 72 283 €2,808.65
T67 Mj Viljoen -5 69 71 70 73 283 €2,808.65
T71 Wynand Dingle -4 70 69 73 72 284 €2,052.11
T71 Francesco Laporta -4 72 67 75 70 284 €2,052.11
T71 Karabo Mokoena -4 69 71 73 71 284 €2,052.11
T74 Oliver Hundebøll -3 71 69 71 74 285 €2,041.61
T74 Hennie Otto -3 72 68 71 74 285 €2,041.61
T74 Jj Senekal -3 70 70 76 69 285 €2,041.61
T74 Darius Van Driel -3 68 69 75 73 285 €2,041.61

