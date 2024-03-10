2024 Jonsson Workwear Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Jonsson Workwear Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Matteo Manassero, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Glendower Golf Club in Dowerglen, South Africa.

Manassero won on the DP World Tour for the first time in 11 years, earning a three-shot win on 26-under 262 to beat home nation heroes Thriston Lawrence and Shaun Norris.

A weather delay late in the final round didn't prove enough to stymie the Italian from winning again on the DP World Tour, as he finished with a birdie to lock up the huge win in the dusk.

Manassero won the €232,912.41 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Jonsson Workwear Open recap notes

Manassero earned 14.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 77 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 14th completed event of the season.

Manassero earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race well underway for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Porsche Singapore Classic.

2024 Jonsson Workwear Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details