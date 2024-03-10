2024 Florida’s Natural Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Florida's Natural Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Valery Plata, who earned the big win in the season-opening tournament at Country Club of Winter Haven in Winter Haven, Fla.

Plata prevailed on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Ana Belac, after both players finished regulation of the 54-hole tournament on 10-under 206.

Cassie Porter finished in third place, two shots out of the playoff.

Plata won the $37,500 winner's share of the $250,000 purse

Florida's Natural Charity Classic recap notes

Plata gains in the Race for the Card, earning 500 points in the first event of the season, which is the first in which the tour will use points to determine LPGA Tour cards.

This week the cut was made at 2-over 146 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final rounds.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the IOA Classic in Longwood, Fla.

2024 Florida's Natural Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

