2024 Florida's Natural Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Epson Tour

March 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Valery Plata
The 2024 Florida's Natural Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Valery Plata, who earned the big win in the season-opening tournament at Country Club of Winter Haven in Winter Haven, Fla.

Plata prevailed on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Ana Belac, after both players finished regulation of the 54-hole tournament on 10-under 206.

Cassie Porter finished in third place, two shots out of the playoff.

Plata won the $37,500 winner's share of the $250,000 purse

Florida's Natural Charity Classic recap notes

Plata gains in the Race for the Card, earning 500 points in the first event of the season, which is the first in which the tour will use points to determine LPGA Tour cards.

This week the cut was made at 2-over 146 or better, with 70 players getting through to the final rounds.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the IOA Classic in Longwood, Fla.

2024 Florida's Natural Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Valery Plata -10 70 66 70 206 $37,500
2 Ana Belac -10 68 68 70 206 $23,479
3 Cassie Porter -8 69 69 70 208 $17,092
4 Jenny Bae -7 70 70 69 209 $13,271
T5 Alena Sharp -6 70 69 71 210 $8,984
T5 Heather Lin -6 68 70 72 210 $8,984
T5 Kiira Riihijarvi -6 70 66 74 210 $8,984
T8 Brooke Matthews -5 73 67 71 211 $6,203
T8 Kim Kaufman -5 72 67 72 211 $6,203
T10 Minji Kang -4 68 74 70 212 $4,860
T10 Crystal Wang -4 66 74 72 212 $4,860
T10 Sofia Garcia -4 71 68 73 212 $4,860
T10 Jennifer Chang -4 67 70 75 212 $4,860
T14 Alexis Phadungmartvorakul -3 72 72 69 213 $3,513
T14 Anne Yu -3 70 74 69 213 $3,513
T14 Kaitlyn Papp Budde -3 74 69 70 213 $3,513
T14 Emma Talley -3 71 72 70 213 $3,513
T14 Laura Wearn -3 71 72 70 213 $3,513
T14 Saki Baba -3 71 69 73 213 $3,513
T14 Julia Johnson -3 69 71 73 213 $3,513
T14 Lauren Stephenson -3 68 72 73 213 $3,513
T22 Marissa Steen -2 74 70 70 214 $2,566
T22 Dewi Weber -2 70 74 70 214 $2,566
T22 Alana Uriell -2 69 75 70 214 $2,566
T22 Gigi Stoll -2 73 70 71 214 $2,566
T22 Alyaa Abdulghany -2 68 75 71 214 $2,566
T22 Amelia Lewis -2 68 74 72 214 $2,566
T22 Cynthia Lu -2 70 70 74 214 $2,566
T22 Yu-Sang Hou -2 67 73 74 214 $2,566
T22 Katherine Smith -2 69 70 75 214 $2,566
T31 Sophie Hausmann -1 70 75 70 215 $2,026
T31 Becca Huffer -1 73 71 71 215 $2,026
T31 Ssu-Chia Cheng -1 71 72 72 215 $2,026
T31 Beatrice Wallin -1 70 73 72 215 $2,026
T35 Emma Broze E 71 75 70 216 $1,720
T35 Nicole Lorup E 75 69 72 216 $1,720
T35 Soo Bin Joo E 74 70 72 216 $1,720
T35 Kendra Dalton E 72 72 72 216 $1,720
T35 Haylee Harford E 67 75 74 216 $1,720
T40 Brianna Do 1 72 73 72 217 $1,395
T40 Lakareber Abe 1 71 74 72 217 $1,395
T40 Maddie McCrary 1 69 76 72 217 $1,395
T40 Maddie Szeryk 1 69 76 72 217 $1,395
T40 Mariajo Uribe 1 73 71 73 217 $1,395
T40 Pinyada Kuvanun 1 71 73 73 217 $1,395
T40 Brigitte Dunne 1 70 73 74 217 $1,395
T47 Antonia Malate 2 73 73 72 218 $1,134
T47 Madison Young 2 71 75 72 218 $1,134
T47 Pauline Del Rosario 2 75 70 73 218 $1,134
T47 Julie Aime 2 73 72 73 218 $1,134
T47 Ellinor Sudow 2 72 72 74 218 $1,134
T47 Juliana Hung 2 74 69 75 218 $1,134
T53 Laura Sluman 3 73 73 73 219 $956
T53 Amanda Doherty 3 73 73 73 219 $956
T53 Lindsey McCurdy 3 73 73 73 219 $956
T53 Jessica Porvasnik 3 73 73 73 219 $956
T53 Sophia Schubert 3 72 73 74 219 $956
T53 Savannah Vilaubi 3 72 70 77 219 $956
T53 Kum-Kang Park 3 71 71 77 219 $956
60 Abegail Arevalo 4 71 75 74 220 $854
T61 Cydney Clanton 5 76 70 75 221 $829
T61 Ching Huang 5 72 74 75 221 $829
T61 Jillian Hollis 5 74 71 76 221 $829
T64 Mariel Galdiano 6 71 75 76 222 $778
T64 Samantha Wagner 6 70 76 76 222 $778
T64 Riley Rennell 6 70 76 76 222 $778
T64 Brigitte Thibault 6 70 76 76 222 $778
T64 Annie Park 6 71 71 80 222 $778
T69 Ayako Uehara 7 73 72 78 223 $733
T69 Amelia Williamson 7 71 74 78 223 $733

About the author

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is a scratch golfer...sometimes.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

