2024 Cologuard Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

Champions Tour CMC

March 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Cologuard Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Joe Durant, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at La Paloma Country Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Durant won the fourth event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a two-shot win over Steve Alker, Kevin Sutherland and Jerry Kelly in the 54-hole event on 13-under 200.

Marco Dawson and Alex Cejka finished tied for fifth in the event, each ending up a shot back of the three runners-up.

Durant won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Cologuard Classic recap notes

Durant wins the fourth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle for the second time on the 50-plus tour.

The money Durant -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Hoag Classic in California.

2024 Cologuard Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Joe Durant -13 67 66 67 200 $330,000
T2 Steven Alker -11 69 68 65 202 $161,333
T2 Jerry Kelly -11 67 68 67 202 $161,333
T2 Kevin Sutherland -11 70 64 68 202 $161,333
T5 Marco Dawson -10 68 67 68 203 $96,800
T5 Alex Cejka -10 69 65 69 203 $96,800
T7 Michael Allen -9 68 70 66 204 $59,086
T7 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -9 64 74 66 204 $59,086
T7 Brian Gay -9 69 68 67 204 $59,086
T7 Darren Clarke -9 69 68 67 204 $59,086
T7 Greg Chalmers -9 67 70 67 204 $59,086
T7 Stephen Ames -9 70 64 70 204 $59,086
T7 Stewart Cink -9 62 69 73 204 $59,086
T14 Padraig Harrington -8 70 70 65 205 $39,600
T14 Paul Goydos -8 68 68 69 205 $39,600
T14 Billy Andrade -8 67 67 71 205 $39,600
T17 Colin Montgomerie -7 72 67 67 206 $32,065
T17 Rocco Mediate -7 69 70 67 206 $32,065
T17 David Bransdon -7 66 70 70 206 $32,065
T17 K.J. Choi -7 67 68 71 206 $32,065
T21 Steve Allan -6 71 68 68 207 $23,833
T21 Charlie Wi -6 70 68 69 207 $23,833
T21 Mark Hensby -6 71 66 70 207 $23,833
T21 Jeff Sluman -6 67 68 72 207 $23,833
T21 Cameron Beckman -6 64 71 72 207 $23,833
T21 Retief Goosen -6 67 66 74 207 $23,833
T27 Michael Wright -5 72 69 67 208 $18,260
T27 Paul Stankowski -5 71 70 67 208 $18,260
T27 Mike Weir -5 70 68 70 208 $18,260
T27 Paul Broadhurst -5 66 71 71 208 $18,260
T27 Jonathan Kaye -5 70 66 72 208 $18,260
T32 John Senden -4 71 67 71 209 $14,850
T32 Shane Bertsch -4 68 69 72 209 $14,850
T32 Ernie Els -4 68 66 75 209 $14,850
T32 Steve Stricker -4 68 66 75 209 $14,850
T36 Woody Austin -3 75 70 65 210 $11,691
T36 Brett Quigley -3 70 70 70 210 $11,691
T36 Dicky Pride -3 70 70 70 210 $11,691
T36 Heath Slocum -3 71 68 71 210 $11,691
T36 Chris DiMarco -3 70 69 71 210 $11,691
T36 Gene Sauers -3 70 68 72 210 $11,691
T36 Justin Leonard -3 68 69 73 210 $11,691
T43 Richard Green -2 75 67 69 211 $8,800
T43 Jim Carter -2 72 69 70 211 $8,800
T43 Ricardo Gonzalez -2 70 71 70 211 $8,800
T43 Scott Verplank -2 72 67 72 211 $8,800
T43 Fred Couples -2 71 68 72 211 $8,800
T43 Ho Sung Choi -2 68 71 72 211 $8,800
T49 Tim Petrovic -1 70 74 68 212 $6,380
T49 Ken Duke -1 74 68 70 212 $6,380
T49 Rod Pampling -1 70 70 72 212 $6,380
T49 Lee Janzen -1 71 68 73 212 $6,380
T49 Y.E. Yang -1 70 69 73 212 $6,380
T54 Ken Tanigawa E 71 70 72 213 $5,170
T54 David Toms E 67 73 73 213 $5,170
T56 David Frost 1 74 70 70 214 $4,400
T56 Jeff Maggert 1 72 72 70 214 $4,400
T56 Bob Estes 1 71 72 71 214 $4,400
T56 Duffy Waldorf 1 75 67 72 214 $4,400
T56 Scott Parel 1 69 71 74 214 $4,400
T61 Corey Pavin 2 72 71 72 215 $3,300
T61 Mario Tiziani 2 71 72 72 215 $3,300
T61 Stuart Appleby 2 70 73 72 215 $3,300
T61 Mark Calcavecchia 2 74 68 73 215 $3,300
T61 Boo Weekley 2 71 70 74 215 $3,300
T66 Tom Pernice Jr. 3 75 73 68 216 $2,332
T66 Fred Funk 3 72 72 72 216 $2,332
T66 Steve Flesch 3 71 70 75 216 $2,332
T66 Doug Barron 3 69 72 75 216 $2,332
70 Billy Mayfair 4 74 74 69 217 $1,936
71 Scott McCarron 5 72 68 78 218 $1,804
72 Tom Lehman 6 74 71 74 219 $1,672
73 Tim O'Neal 7 74 74 72 220 $1,540
74 Mark O'Meara 8 80 74 67 221 $1,452
75 Ted Purdy 9 75 76 71 222 $1,364
76 David Duval 13 79 70 77 226 $1,276

