2024 Cologuard Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Cologuard Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Joe Durant, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at La Paloma Country Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Durant won the fourth event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule by earning a two-shot win over Steve Alker, Kevin Sutherland and Jerry Kelly in the 54-hole event on 13-under 200.

Marco Dawson and Alex Cejka finished tied for fifth in the event, each ending up a shot back of the three runners-up.

Durant won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Cologuard Classic recap notes

Durant wins the fourth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle for the second time on the 50-plus tour.

The money Durant -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Hoag Classic in California.

2024 Cologuard Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

