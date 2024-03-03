Who is Austin Eckroat? Bio for the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches leader

Austin Eckroat is a contender in the final round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, the PGA Tour's first event of the Florida Swing this season. A win here would be Eckroat' first on the PGA Tour.

Eckroat is 25 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after finishing 80th in the final FedEx Cup Fall standings to maintain his PGA Tour card.

However, for Eckroat, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Eckroat was born in Edmund, Oklahoma. He went to Oklahoma State University for school and college golf.

Eckroat is hitting his prime

Austin Eckroat has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2021. He joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021, then got to the PGA Tour.

Eckroat finishing runner-up twice in a short career on the Korn Ferry Tour before moving up to the PGA Tour.

Entering this week, Eckroat was 95th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 101st in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved this season on the PGA Tour.

In his personal life, Eckroat is married to wife, Sally Eckroat.

What a win at the Bear Trap means

With a win today, Eckroat would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters in April, the 2024 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next two after that. And, according to the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches payout, he would win $1.620 million to top it all off.