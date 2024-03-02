Tiger Woods receives Bob Jones Award, USGA’s highest honor

The USGA has announced Tiger Woods as the recipient of the 2024 Bob Jones Award, the USGA’s highest honor, in recognition of his "commitment to sportsmanship and respect for golf’s time-honored traditions."

Woods is a nine-time USGA champion, including winning six consecutive USGA titles with the three US Junior Amateurs in a row (1991-93), followed by three US Amateurs in a row (1994-96). He is also a three-time US Open champion (2000, 2002, 2008) as part of a 15-major career.

Woods will be recognized with the award on June 12, 2024, at a ceremony in Pinehurst, N.C., during the week of the U.S. Open, played this year on the resort's No. 2 course.

“This award goes beyond playing performance, recognizing the lasting impact of one person’s journey that has forever changed the image and growth of golf,” said Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA. “There are very few who stand alongside Tiger Woods in terms of on-course accomplishments, and he is in a class of his own when it comes to the impact he has made on the game and future generations who will play it.”

The award is named for Robert Tyre Jones Jr., one of golf’s greats better known as Bobby Jones, who is also a nine-time USGA champion.

“Bob Jones was a pillar of our game because of the integrity with which he played it, and I’m truly humbled to receive the award that bears his name and join the many who have received it before me who continue his legacy,” said Woods. “It’s especially fitting to receive this honor from the USGA, which has meant so much to my career and the entire game of golf.”

In addition to Woods' competitive accomplishments, he is being honored for his charitable endeavors and significant impact off the golf course through the TGR Foundation.

“Throughout his playing career and along with his incredible work outside the ropes, Tiger Woods has quite literally changed the game, and he has done it while embodying the characteristics recognized by this award and shared by others who have received it,” said Fred Perpall, USGA president. “His impact on the game is incalculable, and there is no doubt that golf would not be the same without Tiger in it.”

Past recipients of the Bob Jones Award include Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Mickey Wright, Francis Ouimet, Byron Nelson, Nancy Lopez, President George H.W. Bush, Patty Berg and Annika Sorenstam.