2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

LPGA Tour

February 29, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship purse is set for $1.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $270,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship field is headed by Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko and more of the best players in the world.

This is the fourth event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 66 players in the field, there is not a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course in Singapore.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $270,000
2 $169,299
3 $122,815
4 $95,006
5 $76,470
6 $62,566
7 $52,370
8 $45,883
9 $41,248
10 $37,540
11 $34,757
12 $32,441
13 $30,401
14 $28,548
15 $26,880
16 $25,396
17 $24,099
18 $22,988
19 $22,061
20 $21,318
21 $20,578
22 $19,835
23 $19,094
24 $18,353
25 $17,704
26 $17,056
27 $16,406
28 $15,757
29 $15,109
30 $14,552
31 $13,996
32 $13,439
33 $12,884
34 $12,327
35 $11,865
36 $11,401
37 $10,938
38 $10,474
39 $10,010
40 $9,640
41 $9,269
42 $8,899
43 $8,527
44 $8,157
45 $7,879
46 $7,600
47 $7,322
48 $7,044
49 $6,766
50 $6,488
51 $6,303
52 $6,118
53 $5,932
54 $5,748
55 $5,561
56 $5,375
57 $5,191
58 $5,005
59 $4,821
60 $4,635
61 $4,542
62 $4,449
63 $4,356
64 $4,264
65 $4,171
66 $4,078

