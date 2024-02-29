The 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship purse is set for $1.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $270,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship field is headed by Lilia Vu, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko and more of the best players in the world.

This is the fourth event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule.

With 66 players in the field, there is not a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong Course in Singapore.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 HSBC Women's World Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $270,000 2 $169,299 3 $122,815 4 $95,006 5 $76,470 6 $62,566 7 $52,370 8 $45,883 9 $41,248 10 $37,540 11 $34,757 12 $32,441 13 $30,401 14 $28,548 15 $26,880 16 $25,396 17 $24,099 18 $22,988 19 $22,061 20 $21,318 21 $20,578 22 $19,835 23 $19,094 24 $18,353 25 $17,704 26 $17,056 27 $16,406 28 $15,757 29 $15,109 30 $14,552 31 $13,996 32 $13,439 33 $12,884 34 $12,327 35 $11,865 36 $11,401 37 $10,938 38 $10,474 39 $10,010 40 $9,640 41 $9,269 42 $8,899 43 $8,527 44 $8,157 45 $7,879 46 $7,600 47 $7,322 48 $7,044 49 $6,766 50 $6,488 51 $6,303 52 $6,118 53 $5,932 54 $5,748 55 $5,561 56 $5,375 57 $5,191 58 $5,005 59 $4,821 60 $4,635 61 $4,542 62 $4,449 63 $4,356 64 $4,264 65 $4,171 66 $4,078

2024 HSBC Women's World Championship: Frequently Asked Questions(FAQ)

How much is the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship purse? The 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship purse is $1.8 million.

How much is the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship winner's share? The 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship winner's share is $270,000.

What is the 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship field size? The 2024 HSBC Women's World Championship field features 66 players.