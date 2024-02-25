2024 Magical Kenya Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Darius Van Driel, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

Van Driel won the event for his first DP World Tour victory, beating Joe Dean and Nacho Elvira for the breakthrough title. Van Driel won by two shots on 14-under 274.

Manuel Elvira, Adrian Otaegui and Matthew Jordan finished tied for fourth place, another shot behind the joint runners-up.

Van Driel won the €392,570.38 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Open recap notes

Van Driel earned 12.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 71 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 12th completed event of the season.

Van Driel earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

2024 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

