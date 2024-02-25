2024 Magical Kenya Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Darius Van Driel, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.
Van Driel won the event for his first DP World Tour victory, beating Joe Dean and Nacho Elvira for the breakthrough title. Van Driel won by two shots on 14-under 274.
Manuel Elvira, Adrian Otaegui and Matthew Jordan finished tied for fourth place, another shot behind the joint runners-up.
Van Driel won the €392,570.38 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.
Magical Kenya Open recap notes
Van Driel earned 12.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 71 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 12th completed event of the season.
Van Driel earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.
2024 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Darius Van Driel
|-14
|66
|69
|68
|67
|270
|€392,570.38
|T2
|Joe Dean
|-12
|68
|69
|68
|67
|272
|€199,749.04
|T2
|Nacho Elvira
|-12
|69
|69
|68
|66
|272
|€199,749.04
|T4
|Manuel Elvira
|-11
|70
|66
|67
|70
|273
|€98,065.62
|T4
|Matthew Jordan
|-11
|74
|65
|68
|66
|273
|€98,065.62
|T4
|Adrian Otaegui
|-11
|69
|70
|69
|65
|273
|€98,065.62
|T7
|Ewen Ferguson
|-10
|69
|67
|70
|68
|274
|€63,504.03
|T7
|Connor Syme
|-10
|67
|68
|70
|69
|274
|€63,504.03
|T9
|Deon Germishuys
|-9
|71
|66
|69
|69
|275
|€48,955.84
|T9
|Jeong Weon Ko
|-9
|72
|67
|72
|64
|275
|€48,955.84
|T11
|Nicolo Galletti
|-8
|69
|72
|68
|67
|276
|€35,273.60
|T11
|Gavin Green
|-8
|69
|71
|71
|65
|276
|€35,273.60
|T11
|Sam Hutsby
|-8
|69
|67
|70
|70
|276
|€35,273.60
|T11
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|-8
|70
|69
|70
|67
|276
|€35,273.60
|T11
|Lorenzo Scalise
|-8
|68
|68
|72
|68
|276
|€35,273.60
|T11
|Jesper Svensson
|-8
|68
|69
|71
|68
|276
|€35,273.60
|T11
|Santiago Tarrio
|-8
|69
|72
|68
|67
|276
|€35,273.60
|T11
|Ryan Van Velzen
|-8
|67
|71
|67
|71
|276
|€35,273.60
|T19
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-7
|70
|71
|68
|68
|277
|€27,306.73
|T19
|Thriston Lawrence
|-7
|70
|70
|68
|69
|277
|€27,306.73
|T19
|Joel Moscatel
|-7
|69
|71
|70
|67
|277
|€27,306.73
|T19
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-7
|67
|68
|71
|71
|277
|€27,306.73
|T23
|Thomas Aiken
|-6
|71
|70
|71
|66
|278
|€21,244.98
|T23
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-6
|74
|67
|71
|66
|278
|€21,244.98
|T23
|Joshua Berry
|-6
|70
|69
|72
|67
|278
|€21,244.98
|T23
|Ivan Cantero
|-6
|69
|70
|69
|70
|278
|€21,244.98
|T23
|Craig Howie
|-6
|68
|69
|73
|68
|278
|€21,244.98
|T23
|John Parry
|-6
|69
|71
|69
|69
|278
|€21,244.98
|T23
|Eddie Pepperell
|-6
|70
|71
|70
|67
|278
|€21,244.98
|T23
|Adrien Saddier
|-6
|69
|71
|71
|67
|278
|€21,244.98
|T23
|Marcel Schneider
|-6
|71
|68
|69
|70
|278
|€21,244.98
|T23
|Yannick Schuetz
|-6
|67
|72
|70
|69
|278
|€21,244.98
|T23
|Matthias Schwab
|-6
|69
|71
|68
|70
|278
|€21,244.98
|T23
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|-6
|70
|68
|71
|69
|278
|€21,244.98
|T23
|Ashun Wu
|-6
|73
|69
|65
|71
|278
|€21,244.98
|T36
|Ashley Chesters
|-5
|69
|69
|70
|71
|279
|€15,240.97
|T36
|Louis De Jager
|-5
|70
|67
|70
|72
|279
|€15,240.97
|T36
|Tom Lewis
|-5
|71
|66
|71
|71
|279
|€15,240.97
|T36
|Pieter Moolman
|-5
|68
|71
|71
|69
|279
|€15,240.97
|T36
|Andy Sullivan
|-5
|70
|71
|71
|67
|279
|€15,240.97
|T36
|Lucas Vacarisas
|-5
|69
|68
|70
|72
|279
|€15,240.97
|T42
|Aaron Cockerill
|-4
|70
|72
|71
|67
|280
|€12,008.04
|T42
|Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen
|-4
|68
|70
|75
|67
|280
|€12,008.04
|T42
|Ricardo Gouveia
|-4
|70
|71
|74
|65
|280
|€12,008.04
|T42
|Casey Jarvis
|-4
|69
|72
|69
|70
|280
|€12,008.04
|T42
|Sam Jones
|-4
|68
|70
|70
|72
|280
|€12,008.04
|T42
|James Nicholas
|-4
|72
|69
|69
|70
|280
|€12,008.04
|T42
|Jamie Rutherford
|-4
|72
|69
|69
|70
|280
|€12,008.04
|T42
|Daniel Young
|-4
|68
|72
|68
|72
|280
|€12,008.04
|T50
|Marcus Armitage
|-3
|69
|70
|71
|71
|281
|€8,813.59
|T50
|Steven Brown
|-3
|72
|70
|71
|68
|281
|€8,813.59
|T50
|John Catlin
|-3
|69
|72
|69
|71
|281
|€8,813.59
|T50
|Frederic Lacroix
|-3
|67
|70
|75
|69
|281
|€8,813.59
|T50
|Garrick Porteous
|-3
|73
|68
|71
|69
|281
|€8,813.59
|T50
|Benjamin Rusch
|-3
|72
|69
|73
|67
|281
|€8,813.59
|T56
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|-2
|69
|73
|72
|68
|282
|€6,927.71
|T56
|Joel Girrbach
|-2
|69
|73
|69
|71
|282
|€6,927.71
|T56
|Marcus Kinhult
|-2
|70
|71
|74
|67
|282
|€6,927.71
|T56
|Edoardo Molinari
|-2
|71
|68
|72
|71
|282
|€6,927.71
|T56
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|-2
|69
|70
|75
|68
|282
|€6,927.71
|T56
|Freddy Schott
|-2
|73
|69
|72
|68
|282
|€6,927.71
|T56
|Julian Suri
|-2
|71
|68
|71
|72
|282
|€6,927.71
|63
|Philipp Katich
|-1
|71
|70
|70
|72
|283
|€6,004.02
|T64
|Haydn Barron
|E
|72
|69
|69
|74
|284
|€5,426.71
|T64
|Alejandro Del Rey
|E
|71
|68
|72
|73
|284
|€5,426.71
|T64
|Rikuya Hoshino
|E
|70
|71
|75
|68
|284
|€5,426.71
|T64
|David Ravetto
|E
|72
|68
|73
|71
|284
|€5,426.71
|T68
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|1
|70
|71
|73
|71
|285
|€4,618.48
|T68
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|1
|76
|66
|70
|73
|285
|€4,618.48
|T68
|Daan Huizing
|1
|67
|72
|72
|74
|285
|€4,618.48
|71
|Ronald Rugumayo
|2
|72
|70
|71
|73
|286
|€3,463.86