2024 Magical Kenya Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

February 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Darius Van Driel NAIROBI, KENYA - FEBRUARY 25: Darius Van Driel of the Netherlands celebrates victory with the trophy following day four of the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club on February 25, 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
The 2024 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Darius Van Driel, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

Van Driel won the event for his first DP World Tour victory, beating Joe Dean and Nacho Elvira for the breakthrough title. Van Driel won by two shots on 14-under 274.

Manuel Elvira, Adrian Otaegui and Matthew Jordan finished tied for fourth place, another shot behind the joint runners-up.

Van Driel won the €392,570.38 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Open recap notes

Van Driel earned 12.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 71 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 12th completed event of the season.

Van Driel earned 500 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting started for 2023-2024.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Magical Kenya Open.

2024 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Darius Van Driel -14 66 69 68 67 270 €392,570.38
T2 Joe Dean -12 68 69 68 67 272 €199,749.04
T2 Nacho Elvira -12 69 69 68 66 272 €199,749.04
T4 Manuel Elvira -11 70 66 67 70 273 €98,065.62
T4 Matthew Jordan -11 74 65 68 66 273 €98,065.62
T4 Adrian Otaegui -11 69 70 69 65 273 €98,065.62
T7 Ewen Ferguson -10 69 67 70 68 274 €63,504.03
T7 Connor Syme -10 67 68 70 69 274 €63,504.03
T9 Deon Germishuys -9 71 66 69 69 275 €48,955.84
T9 Jeong Weon Ko -9 72 67 72 64 275 €48,955.84
T11 Nicolo Galletti -8 69 72 68 67 276 €35,273.60
T11 Gavin Green -8 69 71 71 65 276 €35,273.60
T11 Sam Hutsby -8 69 67 70 70 276 €35,273.60
T11 Jacques Kruyswijk -8 70 69 70 67 276 €35,273.60
T11 Lorenzo Scalise -8 68 68 72 68 276 €35,273.60
T11 Jesper Svensson -8 68 69 71 68 276 €35,273.60
T11 Santiago Tarrio -8 69 72 68 67 276 €35,273.60
T11 Ryan Van Velzen -8 67 71 67 71 276 €35,273.60
T19 Alex Fitzpatrick -7 70 71 68 68 277 €27,306.73
T19 Thriston Lawrence -7 70 70 68 69 277 €27,306.73
T19 Joel Moscatel -7 69 71 70 67 277 €27,306.73
T19 Tapio Pulkkanen -7 67 68 71 71 277 €27,306.73
T23 Thomas Aiken -6 71 70 71 66 278 €21,244.98
T23 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -6 74 67 71 66 278 €21,244.98
T23 Joshua Berry -6 70 69 72 67 278 €21,244.98
T23 Ivan Cantero -6 69 70 69 70 278 €21,244.98
T23 Craig Howie -6 68 69 73 68 278 €21,244.98
T23 John Parry -6 69 71 69 69 278 €21,244.98
T23 Eddie Pepperell -6 70 71 70 67 278 €21,244.98
T23 Adrien Saddier -6 69 71 71 67 278 €21,244.98
T23 Marcel Schneider -6 71 68 69 70 278 €21,244.98
T23 Yannick Schuetz -6 67 72 70 69 278 €21,244.98
T23 Matthias Schwab -6 69 71 68 70 278 €21,244.98
T23 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -6 70 68 71 69 278 €21,244.98
T23 Ashun Wu -6 73 69 65 71 278 €21,244.98
T36 Ashley Chesters -5 69 69 70 71 279 €15,240.97
T36 Louis De Jager -5 70 67 70 72 279 €15,240.97
T36 Tom Lewis -5 71 66 71 71 279 €15,240.97
T36 Pieter Moolman -5 68 71 71 69 279 €15,240.97
T36 Andy Sullivan -5 70 71 71 67 279 €15,240.97
T36 Lucas Vacarisas -5 69 68 70 72 279 €15,240.97
T42 Aaron Cockerill -4 70 72 71 67 280 €12,008.04
T42 Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen -4 68 70 75 67 280 €12,008.04
T42 Ricardo Gouveia -4 70 71 74 65 280 €12,008.04
T42 Casey Jarvis -4 69 72 69 70 280 €12,008.04
T42 Sam Jones -4 68 70 70 72 280 €12,008.04
T42 James Nicholas -4 72 69 69 70 280 €12,008.04
T42 Jamie Rutherford -4 72 69 69 70 280 €12,008.04
T42 Daniel Young -4 68 72 68 72 280 €12,008.04
T50 Marcus Armitage -3 69 70 71 71 281 €8,813.59
T50 Steven Brown -3 72 70 71 68 281 €8,813.59
T50 John Catlin -3 69 72 69 71 281 €8,813.59
T50 Frederic Lacroix -3 67 70 75 69 281 €8,813.59
T50 Garrick Porteous -3 73 68 71 69 281 €8,813.59
T50 Benjamin Rusch -3 72 69 73 67 281 €8,813.59
T56 Benjamin Follett-Smith -2 69 73 72 68 282 €6,927.71
T56 Joel Girrbach -2 69 73 69 71 282 €6,927.71
T56 Marcus Kinhult -2 70 71 74 67 282 €6,927.71
T56 Edoardo Molinari -2 71 68 72 71 282 €6,927.71
T56 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -2 69 70 75 68 282 €6,927.71
T56 Freddy Schott -2 73 69 72 68 282 €6,927.71
T56 Julian Suri -2 71 68 71 72 282 €6,927.71
63 Philipp Katich -1 71 70 70 72 283 €6,004.02
T64 Haydn Barron E 72 69 69 74 284 €5,426.71
T64 Alejandro Del Rey E 71 68 72 73 284 €5,426.71
T64 Rikuya Hoshino E 70 71 75 68 284 €5,426.71
T64 David Ravetto E 72 68 73 71 284 €5,426.71
T68 Om Prakash Chouhan 1 70 71 73 71 285 €4,618.48
T68 Sebastian Friedrichsen 1 76 66 70 73 285 €4,618.48
T68 Daan Huizing 1 67 72 72 74 285 €4,618.48
71 Ronald Rugumayo 2 72 70 71 73 286 €3,463.86

