When is the last time Patrick Cantlay won a PGA Tour tournament?

Patrick Cantlay has eight PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory that set himself up to win at least a dozen times, particularly because of the PGA Tour events he won against superior fields.

In 2024, Cantlay is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without a PGA Tour -- or major championship -- win continues.

The last time Patrick Cantlay won a PGA Tour event is the 2022 BMW Championship. Cantlay has made millions of dollars at the tournament winning it back-to-back with huge purses. He almost won another playoff event in 2023, losing the FedEx St. Jude Championship in a playoff to Lucas Glover.

Cantlay is yet to win a major championship, though he did make a name for himself earlier in his career by being an early contender in the Masters for several years running.

Cantlay has full PGA Tour status as a winner on the PGA Tour in the last two seasons, and he's also won the FedEx Cup in 2021 to have a five-year exemption on that level.

However, a win for Cantlay could be the confidence boost he needs to believe more in what he's worked on and give him great momentum heading into the major championships in 2024. He's been in the top 15 in five of the last six majors he's played, and he's hoping to finally breakthrough to win.