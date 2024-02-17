What golf clothes is Jason Day wearing on the PGA Tour in 2024?

Jason Day is wearing some new golf clothes on the PGA Tour in 2024. After nearly a decade of wearing Nike Golf apparel, the former PGA Championship winner from Australia is not donning the Swoosh inside the ropes. And, he seems to be more comfortable in his new clothes.

With Jason Day and Nike parting ways, though, the former world No. 1 had to go find a new clothing sponsor for the 2024 season -- and he found one that is definitely drawing a lot of attention.

In 2024, Jason Day is wearing golf clothes from Malbon Golf. Malbon Golf is based in California and is known for their stand-out fashions. Owner Stephen Malbon seems to have an affinity for using retro styles with some modern applications. For example, Day was seen in the second round of the 2024 Sentry at Kapalua wearing embroidered print pants with wide legs -- using looks that were popular in multiple different decades (embroidered pants in the late 2000s and early 2010s, wide-leg pants in the 2000s).

Nike Golf is trimming its spending, and there are rumors that the company is making some big changes to their involvement in professional golf. Still, Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda are considered part of their staff.

Curiously enough, Malbon Golf has done collaborations with Nike, in addition to a variety of other modern and not-so-modern brands, like Dockers.

Of course, a retro-inspired set of looks is quite different from Nike's approach to golf, which is largely to use modern fabrics, styles and cuts -- that have been subject to their own set of critiques over the years. Remember the Nike Golf vest Jason Day wore that looked like a bulletproof vest?

There will be plenty of times when Jason Day gets ribbing for wearing Malbon Golf, but there will also be plenty of times when golf fans love what Day is wearing and look for more of it. Regardless of how golf fans feel about Malbon Golf and Jason Day wearing their threads on the PGA Tour, it's impossible to deny that Day will look unique and stand out compared to his peers that often wear similar brands and have a similar general aesthetic on the golf course.