Jordan Spieth has been disqualified from 2024 The Genesis Invitational

Jordan Spieth has been disqualified from the 2024 The Genesis Invitational after Friday's second round for signing for an incorrect score.

The PGA Tour shared the disqualification around 5 p.m. local time on Friday, explaining that Spieth was disqualified after he signed his scorecard that had a 3 on the par-3 fourth hole when he actually made a bogey 4.

Under the Rules of Golf, a player is to be disqualified when they sign a scorecard for an incorrect score.

Spieth opened the tournament at the Riviera Country Club just outside of Los Angeles with a 5-under 66, putting him squarely into contention for the win in the Tiger Woods-hosted Signature event. However, he shot 2-over 73 on Friday, including the correct bogey score on the fourth hole. The total would have left him at 3-under total and tied for 20th place, 10 shots behind halfway leader Patrick Cantlay. A double-bogey 6 on the 18th hole on Friday was the capper to a difficult round.

With Spieth signing for an incorrect score and Tiger Woods withdrawing from the tournament during the second round, a total of 68 players from a starting field of 70 completed the first two rounds in the tournament. The cut was made to the top 50 players and ties, as well as any players within 10 shots of the lead. A total of 51 players made the cut on 1-over 143, and that cut was made at 14 shots away from the lead, meaning there were no additional players added to the weekend field.

Patrick Cantlay opened 64-65 to get to 13-under 129. Had the lead been the second-place figure of 8-under 134, then an additional five players would have made the cut in the Signature event.

The winner of the tournament earns $4 million from the tournament's $20 million purse.