Zach Johnson gets into argument with fans at Waste Management Phoenx Open, says ‘Don’t sir me’

Things might have finally gone too far at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, at least for some players competing.

It sure seems like an increasing number of PGA Tour players reached their wit's end on the weekend at the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open -- way more than the usual number that aren't particular fans of golf's biggest party.

Zach Johnson got into a verbal altercation with several fans at TPC Scottsdale after those fans appeared to be talking at or heckling him over the weekend.

zj was tired of hearing about his ryder cup captaincy I guess. pic.twitter.com/Fm9SrNlqtC — Masters Burner (@ANGC_burner) February 11, 2024

After hitting his tee shot on the par-5 15th hole on the Stadium Course, Johnson walked over to confront fans who he heard were saying something -- the offending commentary is unclear -- to the two-time major winner and 2023 US Ryder Cup captain.

Johnson responded in part by saying, "Don't 'sir' me! Somebody said it. I'm just sick of this. Just shut up!"

He then walked away down the fairway with some fans continuing to make snide remarks to him.

Billy Horschel also confronted a fan after they were trying to interrupt a player during their swing.

First Zach, now Billy. The players are fighting back today! pic.twitter.com/74pGX7qVxC — Sam Harrop (@sam_golf) February 11, 2024

Horschel said to a fan talking while his playing partner was over the ball, "Buddy, when he's over his shot, shut the hell up!"

It has been a rough week for the tournament long celebrated as the best party on the PGA Tour. On Saturday, TPC Scottsdale reached capacity -- which is a good thing -- and alcohol sales were halted when officials determined the crowds were too rowdy and unable to be controlled -- which is a bad thing. Those measures came after several fights were filmed, fans were sliding down muddy hills, several fans jumped inside the ropes on the par-3 16th (including one who made a sand angel in a bunker) and a fan was injured after falling from one of the 16th hole grandstands.

Byeong Hun An called the whole thing a "sh*tshow."

There have been growing concerns over the years that as the event grows in popularity, it could turn from a golf tournament with a party atmosphere to a rowdy party where golf isn't part of the draw. While for most of the fans in attendance, the golf tournament is still the draw, there are plenty of fans who go to TPC Scottsdale to drink, party and do whatever they want.

However, count Max Homa as a player who doesn't have a problem with the atmosphere.