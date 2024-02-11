Giraffes interrupt the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open before Shannon Tan’s breakthrough win

The final hole of the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour was interrupted on Sunday afternoon when a couple of giraffes decided to play through.

The tournament was played at Vipingo Ridge Resort in Vipingo. Shannon Tan was about to win her first LET event in her first start, just months after turning pro following a great collegiate career at Texas Tech. However, a couple of giraffes had some different ideas.

The pair of giraffes got onto the 18th hole of the course, causing a slight delay in the action as they walked through the playing portion of the course. The animals weren't interrupted in their journey, and it looked like they eventually stopped to get some leaves off some trees adjacent to the hole.

In the end, the interruption wasn't enough to stop Tan from winning by four shots on 12-under 280 on the par-73 golf course.

Tan had already made Ladies European Tour history earlier in the week, becoming the first player from Singapore with a full tour card to tee it up in the circuit. Then she made more history by becoming the first player from Singapore to win on the Ladies European Tour. The 19-year-old now has a two-year exemption on the Ladies European Tour and will quickly move up the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking. She also earned €45,000 for the win, which is a great way to kick off the season.

“I played Q-School in December, I finished tied for eighth and got my full Tour card and I went back and spoke to my college coach about it, and she supported my decision to be on the LET. I’m really thankful," said Tan on Saturday.

“Now it seems great but when I was deciding there were lots of factors and considerations, I had to think about such as me leaving the team, but I also had the opportunity to be on the LET so I went with this. I am probably a history-maker and it’s great because all the juniors back home probably look up to me and know it’s possible, but I just try and do my own thing and try and get better every day. I’m hoping tomorrow it’s possible to win!”