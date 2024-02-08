LIV Golf’s Danny Lee happy to be living in Las Vegas because of the ‘strip clubs’

Danny Lee made a move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf for the 2023 year, and the former US Amateur champion's move happened to dovetail similarly with a change of residence.

Lee, a one-time PGA Tour winner and winner on LIV Golf last year in Tucson, moved from the Dallas area to Las Vegas, where LIV Golf is playing this week amidst the city hosting Super Bowl LXIII. He was asked ahead of the tournament about his decision to move to Vegas, along with fellow Sin City native Kevin Na, who captains the Iron Heads team on which Lee plays.

"I've only been living here for just over two years," Lee said. "I was in Dallas for quite a long time. Probably 12, 13 years. I got sick of Dallas, and I wanted a new start, so I came to Vegas, and I'm loving it."

And then Lee threw a big reason why: "Strip clubs."

Fair enough. Na saw Lee's patronage as a potential business opportunity, as he asked, "New sponsor for the Iron Heads?"

Earlier in the interview, Lee and Na were asked about recommendations for visitors in town for the Super Bowl. Na deferred to Lee, who asked (setting up the later comment), "Strip clubs?"

When talking about restaurant recommendations, Na said, "Danny and I, we go to Carbone a lot in Aria. I'd say sushi, I like Morimoto at MGM (Grand)."

Lee chimed in, "Best Korean barbecue is DOMA," which is a restaurant co-owned by Na.

Na rounded things out by saying he misses playing in the PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin but is hopeful to one day return to the event.

"I think my friends and local fans miss me. I really loved playing that event. I love TPC Summerlin," he said. "I enjoy practicing there and playing there. I feel like that was one of the home courses that I use out here.

"Is it disappointing? Yeah. But I think eventually over time that things will be sorted out and I'll be able to go back and play in front of a home crowd at Shriners."