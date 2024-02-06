What time do the gates open at TPC Scottsdale for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open?

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is the best-attended event of a new era of the PGA Tour schedule, with 26 of the world top 50 competing at TPC Scottsdale in the days leading up to Super Bowl LXIII in nearby Las Vegas.

Hundreds of thousands of fans will attend the WM Phoenix Open, and thousands of those people will be lined up at the gates into TPC Scottsdale so that they can rush to their favorite viewing spot -- for many, the par-3 16th hole -- to catch the best golfers in the world first thing in the morning (and, in some cases, to drink copious amounts).

What time do the gates open at TPC Scottsdale?

This year, TPC Scottsdale will open the gates to the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at 7 a.m. local time (which is the Mountain time zone). The event suggests folks who want to get a spot at the 16th hole arrive significantly sooner -- and some do, including borderline camping out -- to be in the line that can then flood to the course as soon as the gates open.

Friday and Saturday are the most crowded days in terms of fan attendance, so fans looking to get to the 16th, and even 17th hole, may want to arrive even sooner on those days.

The easiest way for fans to get to the WM Phoenix Open is via rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft, as the dropoff is fairly close to the gate and means fans don't have to spend time worrying about where they're going to park or getting a shuttle.

However, for fans arriving early via car, the Westworld parking lot (Lot A) is the only lot that offers shuttles to the gate early enough to get into TPC Scottsdale when it opens.

Make sure you plan accordingly for your day or week at the WM Phoenix Open, and you'll be ready to have a great time at The People's Open.