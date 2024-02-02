US Women’s Open purse climbs to $12 million with Ally Financial backing

The US Women's Open purse will reach new heights in 2024, with Ally Financial becoming the new presenting sponsor of what's widely considered to be the most important tournament in women's golf.

The financial services company has signed an agreement with the United States Golf Association, which puts on the tournament as one of the national championships it administers, to become both the presenting sponsor of this event and the official retail banking partner of the USGA.

"Partnering with Ally allows us to not only continue elevating the U.S. Women's Open, but to also further our commitment to the future of the game via our U.S. National Development Program," said USGA CEO Mike Whan in announcing the deal.

Stephanie Marciano, the head of sports marketing at Ally, said, "The USGA is best-in-class and presented us a powerful opportunity to positively impact both the women's and men's game, as well as engage a new group of sports fans across the country."

Ally Financial becomes the second presenting sponsor of the championship. Non-profit medical administrator ProMedica was the tournament's first presenting sponsor, bringing the US Women's Open purse to $10 million. That 10-year agreement ended after two years following an agreed-to termination of the deal. The US Women's Open remains the tournament with the richest purse in women's golf, though in the last several years, purses in the five LPGA-recognized majors have increased dramatically.

In addition to this deal, Ally Financial signed a sponsorship deal with Lilia Vu, a two-time major champion in 2023 and last year's LPGA player of the year.

This sponsorship marks an expansion of Ally's investments in golf. Ally is the title sponsor for The Ally Challenge, a PGA Tour Champions event at Warwick Hills in Michigan.

The 2024 US Women's Open will be played at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Penn., returning to the popular host site after playing the national championship for the first time in 2023 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.