Rory McIlroy and Jeff Rhodes win the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy and Jeff Rhodes are the winning team at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

With a team final round of 8-under 64, McIlroy and Rhodes finished at 16-under 127 to beat three teams by a shot.

Jeff Rhodes plays off a 9-handicap index and is the Co-Managing Partner of TPG Capital and Co-Managing Partner of TPG Healthcare Partners. This is the first time the duo has played together, and it is also each their first win in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Historically, McIlroy has not played in this tournament, but he is a part of the field this week.

Matt Fitzpatrick and George Still, Matthieu Pavon and Pascal Grizot, and Patrick Cantlay and Egon Durban all finished runners-up in the 36-hole tournament.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been shortened to 36 holes this year, as the PGA Tour has converted this tournament from a full-field event with 156 pros (and 156 amateurs) to a Signature event, no-cut tournament with 80 pros (and 80 amateurs). Each pro-am team played a round on the host course, Pebble Beach Golf Links, and on the other tournament course, Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

The final two rounds feature only the professionals at Pebble Beach Golf Links. In the past, the top 25 teams after the third round would typically advance to the Sunday final round.

The professional competition will finish on Sunday, with all the pros participating in the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.