LPGA Tour announces reduction in available Q-Series cards, expansion of cards for Epson Tour players

The LPGA Tour has announced it is reallocating how LPGA Tour cards are awarded through their Q-Series qualifying tournament and through the Epson Tour's season-long standings. The net result is cards awarded to fewer total players, with the intended effect of giving more playing opportunities to the players that earn them.

The Epson Tour is the LPGA's developmental tour, fostering the next generation of LPGA stars. Starting with the 2024 season, the top 15 finishers on the tour's season-long standings -- now a points-based system instead of a money-based system -- will earn LPGA Tour status for the following season. The top 10 finishers on the points list will get status in Category 9 of the LPGA's priority ranking, while the 11th- through 15th-place finishers will get cards in Category 15, along with those who finished 101st through 125th on the LPGA Tour's Race to the CME Globe points list.

This change marks the first increase in LPGA Tour card opportunities through the Epson Tour since the expansion from five to 10 in 2007.

“We are thrilled to announce the news of expanded access to the LPGA for Epson Tour Members at the end of the upcoming season,” said the Epson Tour’s Chief Business and Operations Officer, Jody Brothers. “We annually review the performance data of our recent graduates, and the additional access substantiates that Epson Tour athletes are arriving to the LPGA ready to perform at the highest stage.”

As for Q-Series, the six-round final stage will now offer cards to the top 25 finishers and ties from that event. Previously, the top 45 players and ties earned LPGA Tour cards, with the top 20 players and ties getting Category 14 status, while the remainder were in Category 15. By awarding at least 20 fewer cards, the LPGA Tour can assure Q-Series grads more opportunities to play throughout the season.

“Changing the number of cards awarded at LPGA Q-Series aligns with the mission of the LPGA to identify the very best players in the world and provide the opportunity for the most talented athletes to succeed at the highest level,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. “This change aims to reward full-season performance while also giving the world’s rising talent an opportunity to compete for coveted LPGA Tour status.”

As has been the case with Q-Series, all players who complete the all rounds before the cut at LPGA Q-Series will still earn Epson Tour status for the following season.